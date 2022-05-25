Norfolk's diabetics suffering from postcode lottery

Mark Langlands is calling for blood glucose monitors to be made more available in Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Mark Langlands

Health leaders are being urged to make it easier for diabetic people to access "life-changing" technology - after it emerged the region is the second poorest in the country at providing the equipment.

According to NHS England figures, only people in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough region find blood glucose monitors harder to come by than in Norfolk and Waveney, with almost 60pc of type one diabetes patients missing out.

At the end of March, national guidelines changed, recommending all type one diabetics be prescribed the technology, which constantly checks blood sugar levels and alerts people of when they need to adjust them - helping to stave off complications such as 'hypos'.

Now, the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is facing calls to improve how it prescribes the technology and end the "postcode lottery" associated with it.

Mark Langlands, 62 of Norwich - Credit: Mark Langlands

Mark Langlands, 62, from Norwich, has spent £2,300 over the past two years to privately access the equipment, after failing to have one prescribed through the NHS.

He said: "There will be lots and lots of people who will benefit from the technology - I have found it truly life-changing.

"But it feels like Norfolk is being left in the slow lane when it comes to prescribing it - and I do not really understand how."

Mr Langlands submitted a question to the CCG board of directors asking how and when the national guidelines, which were made by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE), would be introduced locally.

Mark Lim, the CCG's director of clinical services, said: "The questioner has said that it does reduce diabetes complication and is cost effective for the NHS and that is correct.

"But those savings don't offset the additional increased cost of actually providing the devices and could mean a reduction in staff numbers and so forth.

"I'm very aware of the evidence and we're working through the implications of this and we obviously need to take into account the potential cost."

He added the possibility would be discussed at a future meeting of the integrated care board, which replaces the CCG at the end of next month.

Mr Langlands said his response was "frustrating".





'SENSOR HAS CHANGED MY LIFE'

Former EDP reporter Sarah Burgess, who is type one diabetic - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Former Eastern Daily Press reporter Sarah Burgess, 25, uses the technology to manage her type one diabetes. These are her experiences, in her own words:

"I was diagnosed with type one diabetes in 2019 at the age of 22 while living in my hometown, Gateshead.

"Luckily, the facilities there were impeccable. I was immediately given my own diabetes nurse and was able to visit the specialist clinic in the town centre whenever I was struggling and needed support.

"After realising that I was obsessively checking my sugars with my blood glucose meter, which involved pricking your finger and applying the blood to a testing strip which is inserted into a machine, the nurses added me to a waiting list for a sensor.

"Around nine months later I received a call telling me I'd reached the top.

"When I got to Norfolk in January 2020 I already had a prescription for the sensor so was able to continue using it without needing to rejoin a waiting list.

"Not only can the sensors give you your glucose reading instantly and painlessly, but they tell you the direction your blood glucose is travelling.

"This means I can see if my sugars are going high or low, and I can treat it accordingly.

"This function has quite literally saved me from some potentially dangerous situations.

"On the whole, the sensor has changed my life. I was testing so much before that my fingers were constantly numb and bruised.

"I had no idea when I was on the verge of hypoglycaemia and I constantly felt disheartened by the cumbersome nature of a disease I knew was chronic and incurable.

"It even sent my mental health into a serious downward spiral.

"I couldn't imagine living without my sensor now.

"Every diabetic deserves equal access to game-changing monitoring technology. It should not be a postcode lottery."