Calls for public inquiry into mental health services intensify

Bereaved families have added their voices as calls for a public inquiry into the region's failing mental health services have intensified.

Last month, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust was placed into special measures for the fourth time in the space of a decade.

It has prompted calls for a public inquiry into how the necessary improvements have not been made - and how the failings have been allowed to happen by those tasked with holding the Trust to account.

They have been led by Labour councillor and former mental health nurse Emma Corlett, who last week was brought to tears in a County hall meeting as her efforts to gain support from the Conservative-led county council for the inquiry were voted down.

However, her calls have now been backed by the families of two people who lost their lives while under the care of mental health services.

Tim Shanahan died in September 2014 at the age of 30, with his death prompting mother Caroline Aldridge to write a book chronicling his troubles and her concerns with mental health services.

She said: "I think the problems are systematic and go further than just the Trust so there needs to be somebody with a higher degree of authority to look at the whole system - not just part of it.

"I am not normally a fan of inquiries but everything else calling for NSFT to act clearly has not worked.

"The findings are found and refound, the promises are made and remade, only for the same mistakes to be repeated.

"There needs to be something with real power behind it [the inquiry]."

Caroline Aldridge of North Walsham, with her book He Died Waiting about her son Tim - Credit: Denise Bradley

Nick Fulcher, whose mother-in-law Peggy Copeman died in an M11 lay-by while being transported back to Norfolk from Taunton after being sent out of area for care, also added his voice to the calls.

He said: "I back the calls 110pc. I think a public inquiry would really show what has been happening to mental health services and how no improvements have been made."

An NSFT spokesman said: “For far too long we have not provided the high quality accessible mental health services the people of Norfolk and Suffolk deserve. We are fully focused on making improvements and working with our partners across Norfolk and Suffolk to make changes quickly.

“If a public inquiry takes place, we will of course fully cooperate.”