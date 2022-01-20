Hundreds of NHS workers could face sack over jab refusal

Nine in 10 parents approved of Covid jabs for children in ONS survey. - Credit: PA

Hundreds of NHS workers in the region could face the sack in the coming weeks if they do not receive at least one Covid jab dose - prompting fears over staff shortages.

Under legislation passed earlier this year, any NHS worker in a public-facing role will face either redeployment - or even losing their jobs - if they have not received at least one dose of vaccination by February 3.

Across the region's NHS system, a vast majority of workers have been jabbed, with all of Norfolk and Waveney's health trusts boasting percentages in the mid-to-high 90s.

However, around 1,200 staff members are still yet to be jabbed and could face either being moved into different roles or even made redundant if the deadline is not extended.

With hundreds of vacancies across the health system already unfilled, it has been warned any further losses will prove devastating.

And unions and watchdogs have warned that any redundancies would create devastating staff shortages at a time when the health system is already struggling to cope with huge demand for its services.

They have called for a delay to the introduction of the rules to ease pressures on the NHS and give more time to persuade reluctant staff to get vaccinated.

Teresa Budrey, regional director of the Royal College of Nursing in the East, said there was real concern it could lead to an exodus of staff members, piling pressure on an already beleaguered workforce.

She said: "Ahead of the pandemic we estimated that there were 40,000 nursing vacancies nationwide alone and these are still there. This feels like it would be one step too far for an already burned-out workforce.

"As far as we are concerned, one nurse or health care leaving the sector is too many - we need every single one to stay."

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, has called for change at East of England Ambulance Service Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch, echoed these concerns.

He said: "While we do respect the views of those who choose not to have the vaccine, we do have concerns about the impact the rules will have on staffing levels in the primary and secondary sectors.

"It is undoubtedly a serious situation and we will keeping a close eye on what happens in the weeks ahead to ensure that patients are getting the care that they need."

A spokesperson for the NHS in Norfolk and Waveney said: "We continue to communicate and engage with staff to support and encourage the remaining individuals who have not yet been vaccinated to have their COVID-19 vaccines."

How is Norfolk faring?

All of Norfolk and Waveney's health trusts currently have more than 90pc of their staff members vaccinated.

According to the latest figures made available, the region's NHS system is very close to be fully vaccinated.

At the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital 96.9pc of the staff have received at least one dose of the vaccine; leaving around 330 workers unjabbed.

At the James Paget in Gorleston has 95.7pc of its staff jabbed, which leaves around 200 staff members.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has around 225 staff members left unvaccinated, having jabbed 94.9pc of its workers.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has a rate of 96.1pc, leaving about 180 workers.

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust has 97.3pc of its workforce jabbed, with up to 80 workers remaining.

And the East of England Ambulance Service has seen 96.4pc of its workers vaccinated, leaving around 230 people.

* These figures relate to full staff forces and may include workers that are either exempt or in non-front facing roles.