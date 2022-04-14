News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Plea for town to take part in revolutionary cancer trial

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 2:54 PM April 14, 2022
Doctor Suzanne Phillips

Doctor Suzanne Phillips - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney CCG

People in King's Lynn are being asked to participate in a ground-breaking trial of a new cancer blood test.

The west Norfolk town has been selected as one of a number in the region to participate in the world's largest trial of 'Galleria' blood tests.

The test is thought to be able to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

The trial is open to those in the Lynn area aged between 50 and 77. The NHS will be sending out postal invites asking people to volunteer.

Participants must not have had any previous cancer test or diagnosis and will be required to give three blood samples over the course of the next two years.

Dr Suzanne Phillips, clinical lead of the Norfolk and Waveney cancer transformation programme said: "By taking part in this trial, the people of King's Lynn will be at the forefront of developing a test that has the potential to save lives from cancer in England and around the world."

Blood tests will be taken at a mobile clinic in the Hardwick Industrial Estate Sainsbury's from May 3 to May 31.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Youths were seen fleeing the scene after a new trolley barricade was put in place on Yarmouth Road in North Walsham.

'When will it stop' - Town rocked by new Lidl trolley barricades

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The team at the West Acre Stag Pub are set to depart on May 7.

Landlady to leave pub after 20 years as farm shop and B&B to be added

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
New CCTV and average speed cameras are set to be be installed on the A11.

Norfolk Live News

New CCTV and average speed cameras to be installed on A11

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon