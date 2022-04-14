Plea for town to take part in revolutionary cancer trial

People in King's Lynn are being asked to participate in a ground-breaking trial of a new cancer blood test.

The west Norfolk town has been selected as one of a number in the region to participate in the world's largest trial of 'Galleria' blood tests.

The test is thought to be able to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

The trial is open to those in the Lynn area aged between 50 and 77. The NHS will be sending out postal invites asking people to volunteer.

Participants must not have had any previous cancer test or diagnosis and will be required to give three blood samples over the course of the next two years.

Dr Suzanne Phillips, clinical lead of the Norfolk and Waveney cancer transformation programme said: "By taking part in this trial, the people of King's Lynn will be at the forefront of developing a test that has the potential to save lives from cancer in England and around the world."

Blood tests will be taken at a mobile clinic in the Hardwick Industrial Estate Sainsbury's from May 3 to May 31.