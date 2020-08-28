Search

Advanced search

Video

£15,500 needed for off-road wheelchair to allow paralysed man to walk on beach

PUBLISHED: 06:54 28 August 2020

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh

Archant

A Norfolk born musician who was left paralysed after a fall running for the bus is trying to raise £15,500 for an off-road wheelchair to allow him to enjoy his favourite nature spots again.

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan WalshJonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh

Jonathan Walsh broke his neck when he tripped in May 2016 while at a train station in Southend, hitting his head on the side of a bus, causing him to feel nothing from the shoulders down.

The classically trained clarinetist, who was born in Caister-on-Sea, said: “As I was falling, I was thinking ‘do not put your arms out, you might break them.’ In doing that I did the worse thing.

“Nothing was moving, I couldn’t feel it and I knew it was something quite serious.”

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital and underwent a six hour operation and learnt he had suffered a severe spinal injury. It meant he may regain some movement in all four limbs as his spinal cord had not been completely severed.

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan WalshJonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh

After spending six months in the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital at Stanmore for further spinal care, Mr Walsh was discharged in December 2016.

On his first visit back to Norfolk after being in hospital, he visited Great Yarmouth with his mum and carer where he realised he could not go on the beach. Mr Walsh said: “That hit me like a sledgehammer.”

Now 57, the former Great Yarmouth Grammar School pupil, is crowdfunding to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair, after being able to experience a test ride in the “revolutionary” chair.

He has raised nearly £5,000 so far to the chair which uses the same technology as a Segway scooter and would allow Mr Walsh to use his entire body to steer and possibly return to his favourite places in Norfolk and the Austrian Alps.

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan WalshJonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh

Mr Walsh said: “The chair even has off-road capabilities which means I would be able to go for walks with my mum and her two dogs on the beach, one things I miss the most in my ‘former’ life.

“It is going to open up a whole new world.”

As a child, Mr Walsh lived with his family on High Street, Caister, where his parents ran the corner shop Caister Fare.

He moved to London to study at Trinity College of Music and currently lives in Tottenham, returning to Norfolk to see friends and family.

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan WalshJonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/jonathan039s-life-changing-two-wheel-quest to donate.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘It was in a different league’ - Angler’s disbelief at landing 9 stone catfish

Phil Spinks, from Bungay, caught a giant catfish in Diss Mere. Picture: Phil Spinks

Banham Poultry defends safety record after coronavirus cases rise to 80

Temperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Banham Poultry defends safety record after coronavirus cases rise to 80

Temperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Protests planned as Extinction Rebellion embarks on ‘critical mass’ bicycle ride around Norwich

Extinction Rebellion activists taking part in a previous critical mass bike ride. Photo: Bethany Wales

£15,500 needed for off-road wheelchair to allow paralysed man to walk on beach

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh