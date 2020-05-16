Search

Advanced search

Family of ‘happiest little chappy’ Jay, five, creating treat box amid youngster’s tumour fight

16 May, 2020 - 06:30
Jay Goodman and dad Mark. Photo: Mark Goodman

Jay Goodman and dad Mark. Photo: Mark Goodman

Archant

To his family, five-year-old Jay Goodman is the “happiest little chappy”.

Jay Goodman in hospital. Photo: Mark GoodmanJay Goodman in hospital. Photo: Mark Goodman

The youngster is rarely without a smile, despite having been through months and months of chemotherapy and surgeries, starting little more than a year into his life.

He was just 16 months old when he was first diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour, leading to emergency surgery and more than a year of chemotherapy.

It went well - but the family, who live in Buxton, were told in March this year that his anapastic ependymoma grade 3 tumour had returned, and as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic, they have restarted a battle of their own.

His dad Mark Goodman said: “We’d had a warning sign because he’d started vomiting, so we had an inkling that something wasn’t right.”

Jay Goodman, as he arrived at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Photo: Mark GoodmanJay Goodman, as he arrived at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Photo: Mark Goodman

With coronavirus, by that point, arriving quickly, Jay was given a pre-op assessment and quickly rushed in for surgery, at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, which managed to remove all the tumour.

But the ordeal wasn’t over for the youngster.

“We basically did six weeks in hospital,” Mr Goodman said, “and Jay had five surgeries. He was very poorly.

“I saw the whole hospital change while we were stuck there.”

Jay Goodman, five, in hospital. Photo: Mark GoodmanJay Goodman, five, in hospital. Photo: Mark Goodman

As the pandemic spread, Mr Goodman, who manages a free range egg farm in Hickling and runs Wildcraft Brewery with his business partner, and wife Karen were told they were not both able to stay, so Mrs Goodman returned home to care for their four other children.

“It wasn’t a fun time,” he said. “Every time there’s an operation it can change the make-up of the brain. When someone recovers after that, you have to find out whether that person is the same, and whether it changes anything in the brain function.”

Despite the challenge, he said Jay coped “unbelievably well”.

You may also want to watch:

“By the time we got to the end of the six weeks he was getting a bit tired of it,” he said, “but he took it on the chin.”

But they will this weekend be heading up to Manchester, so Jay can have seven weeks of treatment - lasting until July - to treat the tumour bed and hopefully stop secondaries.

The proton beam therapy will mean Jay will need to sedated under a general anaesthetic almost every day.

Mrs Goodman will stay at home, looking after siblings Joshua, 16, Reece, 13, George, 10, and Maddie, eight.

Jay Goodman, five, who has been battling a brain tumour. Photo: Mark GoodmanJay Goodman, five, who has been battling a brain tumour. Photo: Mark Goodman

“I know he’s been with his dad so it helps, but it’s been horrible,” she said. “Whichever way round we’d had done it would have been hard - you are leaving someone behind.”

The couple said they’d been lucky to have support from friends, who had taken care of their shopping during the pandemic.

“We got the letter saying we have to shield but we have spent most of the in hospital anyway,” Mr Goodman said.

And ahead of Jay’s return from Manchester, they hope to give him something to look forward - a treat box filled with messages and gifts from loved ones.

“A lot of my friends were saying they wanted to do something,” Mrs Goodman said. “Coronavirus has really got in the way, as you can’t just go and hug people.

“He’s the happiest little chap going. He’s got a smile for everything, despite what’s he’s been through. If it was one of us going through it we would be ‘woe is me’.

“He calls the hospital his castle. When he gets back from the ordeal I will have a little treat for him.”

Family are collecting small gifts, photos and messages for the surprise. If you would like to send any donations, please post them to FAO Jay, Star Volunteers, PO Box 111, Norwich, NR28 8AX.

To keep up to date with the family, you can follow their Facebook page www.facebook.com/journeyforjay

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police fine more than 300 people for ignoring lockdown rules

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

31 Norfolk restaurants, pubs and cafes which are now offering takeaways

Harry's burger bar in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Pretty Things frontman Phil May dies in Norfolk after surgery complications

The group Pretty Things from the 60s with lead singer Phil May, left, and guitarist Dick Taylor, centre. Photo: Submitted

‘Don’t click on any links’: Warning over council tax ‘scams’

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following reports of council tax 'scams'. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Armed police arrest man after ‘dramatic’ morning raid on town centre flat

Armed police raided a property in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth this morning. Photo: William John Reilly Adair

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cancer treatment inspires new dad to raise £18k for NNUH with mass head shave

James Barham was diagnosed with aggresive leukaemia five weeks after the birth of his son. He has raised more than £18k for the NNUH while undergoing chem at the hospital. Picture: James Barham

Police fine more than 300 people for ignoring lockdown rules

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

Care worker appeals for help to catch arsonists who set her car on fire

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

‘It’s not a magic bullet’: Life on Universal Credit in lockdown

Leah Scott and Tamara Ellison, have shared their experiences with applying for Universal Credit as more than 1.8million people applied for the benefit during the coronavirus lockdown Pictures: MARK SCOTT/TAMARA ELLISON

Family of ‘happiest little chappy’ Jay, five, creating treat box amid youngster’s tumour fight

Jay Goodman and dad Mark. Photo: Mark Goodman
Drive 24