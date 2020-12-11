'Everyone blames the pubs' - Businesses react to town's Covid spike

Published: 3:28 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 6:01 PM December 12, 2020

Ian Handley, owner at The Coachmakers Arms, said it was unfair to keep blaming pubs for every Covid spike - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Everyone in Great Yarmouth has their own opinions about why the town's coronavirus rate has doubled. One thing for certain, however, is that businesses in particular are fed up with being blamed.

In the seven days to December 6, the town saw a rate of 140.9 cases per 100,000, up from 76.5 the week before.

Norfolk's public health director Louise Smith said many of the excess cases can be linked to known outbreak settings, such as care homes and schools.

But officials also put the rise down to businesses - and their customers - flouting the rules, and the fact that pubs were finding ways to "get around" the substantial meal rule.



For Ian Handley, owner of The Coachmakers Arms, hospitality is doing its best, and has been "an easy target" throughout the pandemic.



He said: "I don't see how we can be behind the increase. At my pub we're doing everything we can.



"If you don't want to eat then you can't drink. Simple as that.



"Hospitality is constantly blamed, but we know what the rules are and we're enforcing them.



"We've had marshals, police and Environmental Health visit on multiple occasions. IAll anybody can think about is 'pubs, pubs, pubs.'"



Likewise, Market Cafe owner Nando Joaquim said it would be "physically impossible" for establishments like his to be spreading the virus.

Nando, owner at the Market Cafe, said the real problem was that the last lockdown "wasn't really a lockdown" - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"My seating on the downstairs floor has been cut from 18 to seven", he said. "I'm finding it impossible to get people in here - even some of my regulars.

"The real cause of the spike is that people out on the streets are not following the rules. They're congregating, and going into each other's houses.

"When the government imposed the November lockdown they should have done it properly. The army should have been out on patrol.

"The problem is that the last lockdown wasn't a lockdown, so cases never really dropped. I'm not surprised they've gone up again so quickly ."

Stacey Cooper runs a dog grooming business on Broad Row - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Stacey Cooper, who runs Cooper's Canines Dog Grooming on Broad Row, said she thought the public were "taking advantage" of small businesses.

"I have said it time and time again on my social media that people HAVE to wear masks when they come in here, but many don't", she said.

"When I ask people to wear a mask, some take it badly, and in that moment I have to make the choice between allowing someone who doesn't have a mask to drop their dog off for grooming, or send them away and lose the sale.

"I wish people had more respect. You wouldn't go into Asda without a mask would you?"

Ms Cooper joked that she was training her dog to "bark at people who refuse to wear a mask" - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Ryan Lawes, who runs the Gentleman's Headquarters barbers on Regent Street, said it was unfair that businesses complying with Covid regulations were being "tarred with the same brush" as the few who weren't.

Ryan Lawes, from Gentleman's Headquarters on Regent Street - Credit: Sarah Burgess

He said: "We honestly couldn't make it any safer in here. I think the real risk is among people out gathering in the street and homes, and the agency staff who are forced to line up outside their contract buildings every morning to see where they'll be working that day."

One member of the public, who did not want to be named, said you "only had to stand at the bus station on a morning" to see long queues of factory workers heading out to poultry farms around the county.

Another put the rise down to people "living on top of each other in HMOs", and said that people "congregating around the market stalls" were not helping the situation either.

But again, business owners around the Market Place said this was an unfair assessment.

Jonathan Salmon, from the Pie and Pea stall - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Jonathan Salmon, who works at the Pie and Pea stall with his dad, said: "Everyone I've served at the market has been very respectful of the rules"

Yasmin Harwood, from the market sweet shop, agreed. She said: "My customers are great at keeping their distance from me and each other. It's huge groups of people out on the streets causing the problem."

Yasmin Harwood, owner of the market sweet shop, said she'd seen nobody behaving irresponsibly - Credit: Archant



