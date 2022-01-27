Sainsbury's and Waitrose among places still urging people to wear masks

Sainsbury's Waitrose and Greater Anglia are among Norfolk businesses who are still asking people to wear face coverings - Credit: PA

Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Greater Anglia are among the businesses in Norfolk asking people to continue wearing face masks despite the government's rule changes.

As of today, it is no longer a legal requirement to wear masks in indoor public spaces as England returns to Plan A measures.

While the rules have changed, businesses have been taking their own view on whether or not people should be wearing masks.

Sainsbury's is continuing to ask customers and employees to wear face masks in its stores, with safety remaining "our highest priority", according to a spokesman.

John Lewis and Partners, which include Waitrose supermarkets, is "suggesting people wear masks" in its stores, but said it will be "down to individuals to make a personal choice".

A spokesman said: "We value the safety of our customers and partners and continue to follow the latest government guidelines."

In Norfolk, Roys is encouraging people to wear masks in its stores as it wants "people to feel comfortable wearing them in store if they decide to do so".

Greater Anglia is also still asking people to wear face masks on its trains if they are able to.

First Bus has also urged travellers to respect fellow passengers as the wearing of face masks is now a personal choice.

NEW BLOG: Do I have to wear a face covering on your trains? Public health advice is still to wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed places, such as trains and stations.



Read the full post here: https://t.co/aoTo3wdfIr pic.twitter.com/KimnLomfOg — Greater Anglia News (@GreaterAngliaPR) January 27, 2022

Norwich Theatre Royal is encouraging visitors to wear face coverings and will be continuing with safety measures put in place across its venues.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director, said: "Norwich Theatre remains absolutely committed to the safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers.

"We strongly encourage the use of face masks for customers and visitors, except those under the age of 11 or who are medically exempt, at all times in the theatre, unless eating or drinking.

"Staff and volunteers will continue to wear face masks for visitor safety and we are grateful to our audiences and visitors for supporting the Covid-secure modifications we have made."

From today, wearing face coverings onboard is a personal choice in England. We encourage everyone to respect fellow passengers & to look out for each other. Enhanced cleaning, open windows for ventilation & the First Bus App, helps keep travelling with us safe and enjoyable. pic.twitter.com/lTmp5FS84J — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) January 27, 2022

Norfolk and Waveney CCG has said face masks will continue to be required in all health and social care settings.

Plan B measures were introduced in December to curb the spread of the Omicron strain.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the success of the vaccine programme, coupled with a better understanding of treatment for the virus, is “allowing us to cautiously return to plan A, restoring more freedoms to this country”.

While legal requirements have been lifted, government health bosses are still encouraging people to keep wearing face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces where they might come into contact with people they would not normally meet.