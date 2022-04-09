News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Much-anticipated church concert cancelled amid record Covid rates

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:09 AM April 9, 2022
The Church at Burnham Thorpe have been donated two medallions, believed to have been made by Nelson'

'Come and Sing Messiah', which had been due to be held at All Saints Church in Burnham Thorpe, has been cancelled - Credit: Matthew Usher

A much-anticipated church concert has been cancelled amid record levels of coronavirus in England. 

Music in Thorpe had been preparing to host its latest event, 'Come and Sing Messiah' at All Saints Church in Burnham Thorpe.

The musical extravaganza - a nod to Handel's Messiah scheduled for April 23 - was set to be conducted by exciting young Norfolk-born conductor, Tadeusz Kaznowski.

Lord Nelson Public House, Burnham Thorpe The Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe is to run guided 2 m

All Saints Church in Burnham Thorpe - Credit: Archant

But now, the decision has been taken to call off the showcase due to increasing Covid case rates. 

A spokesman for Music in Thorpe said: "After much consideration, and in view of rising Covid levels in west Norfolk and the illness of some of our musicians, we believe it is responsible to cancel the scheduled Messiah event on April 23.

"Naturally, we are very sad to make this decision, but we are aiming to hold this event later in the year."

Music in Thorpe is a nonprofit company formed in 2021 to promote music of all genres in north-west Norfolk. 

