Care home staff ‘in tears of joy’ after receiving glowing CQC report - having previously been told it required improvement

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 January 2019

Staff and residents at Burlingham House celebrated a good CQC rating after their recent inspection. Picture: Dawn Bunter

Dawn Bunter

Staff at a Norfolk care home burst into tears of joy after the home received a good rating in a recent report.

Burlingham House care home. Photo: Burlingham HouseBurlingham House care home. Photo: Burlingham House

Burlingham House, in Dell Corner Lane, Burlingham Green, was able to bounce back from a ‘requires improvement’ rating given by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in their previous inspection in June 2017.

Inspectors found the service was ‘not always safe’, with some people not receiving prescribed medicines and the home being consistently understaffed.

In a subsequent inspection in November last year, the CQC found a number of improvements were made and praised the staff for being caring and respecting the dignity and privacy of the residents.

Regional care manager Dawn Bunter said staff were thrilled to hear the care home was rated good, adding: “There were staff in tears, they felt like their efforts were recognised.”

On how they were able to make improvements, she said: “You need to have an excellent system in place.

“We have a wonderful new manager who has been with the company a year or so now.

“It was a massive team effort and we are so grateful, we enjoyed the inspection and had a really good day.”

The care home, which provides care for up to 49 people aged over 65, received a good rating in all areas but was told it still required improvement in the responsive category.

A report published in December states “the home took steps to ensure lessons were learned when something went wrong”.

It added: “People’s needs were assessed prior to moving into the home, and these needs informed a care plan which guided staff on how to meet people’s needs.

“There were not always specific end of life care plans in place, and people did not always receive all personal care as expected. However, people reported that they were happy with the care they received.

“There were activities available for people to join, as well as trips out sometimes. People were encouraged to join in with things, and one to one support was available if they chose not to.

“People felt comfortable to raise any concerns with staff. They had opportunities to attend meetings to discuss the service.”

