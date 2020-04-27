Four coastal care homes recognised in region’s top 20

Four coastal care homes have been recognised among the best in the East of England.

Based on reviews by residents and families, carehome.co.uk have announced the region’s top 20 care homes this year.

Burgh House care home, in Burgh Castle, Broadlands and the Dell Care Home, both in Oulton Broad, and Grandora Care Lodge, in Blundeston, were recognised in the top 20.

Joseph Greiner, of Burgh House, said: “Thank you to all the staff and residents of Burgh House for making our care home so special.

“It is the collective effort of everyone from the manager, care staff, cleaners, laundry staff, reablement staff, maintenance staff and all the cooks that make Burgh House such a wonderful and happy place to be.

“Due to the current Covid-19 issues, we are facing difficult times, but I am confident that together we can weather the storm and learn a few things along the way.

“We will never stand still in the pursuit of better care.”

The homes were rated on a number of factors, including facilities, care and cleanliness.

A resident of Burgh House said: “Burgh House has given me the chance at a new life.

“I was unable to manage in my own home and by moving here, my health has improved and I have a better social life. It really is like getting a second chance.”

Lauren Fisher, a member of staff at Burgh House, said: “The whole team is lovely and it is such a happy environment.

“It is like being part of a family and I’m very proud of where I work.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager at carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 150,000 reviews of care homes and our reviews reveal the quality of their activities, nutrition and hydration as well as if the care home is value for money and the standard of their facilities.

“Choosing a care home can be time consuming and daunting so we hope our awards, which are given to the highest rated homes, will help make the search easier.

“Reviews of Burgh House show they provide a high standard of care and we would liek to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home.

“It is such a big achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents receiving the care, as well as their family and friends.”

The full list includes:

- Alderwood Care Home, in Colchester

- Alexander Court, in Thetford

- Ambika Lodge Care Home, in Essex

- Brandon Park, in Brandon

- Broadlands, in Oulton Broad

- Burgh House, in Burgh Castle

- Davers Court, in Bury St Edmunds

- The Dell Care Home, in Oulton Broad

- Etheldred House, in Cambridge

- The Gables, in Chatteris

- Grandora Care Lodge, in Blundeston

- Kathryn Court, in Southend

- Meadow House Nursing Home, in Swaffham

- Mildenhall Lodge, in Mildenhall

- Nayland House, in Colchester

- Norwood, in Ipswich

- Orwell Care Home, in Ipswich

- Pear Tree Lodge, in Saxmundham

- Villa Scalabrini, in Hertfordshire

- Westerfield House Care, in Ipswich