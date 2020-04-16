Schoolteacher creates hundreds of PPE visors for frontline staff

A school teacher has spent his time in lockdown creating hundreds of vital pieces of PPE for key workers during the Coronavirus crisis.

Tristan Gasper, head of resistant materials and STEM coordinator, has used the school’s new laser cutter to make more than 200 visors.

Mr Gasper said: “Supporting our local community in these unprecedented times is so important.

“We have produced more than 200 visors, so far, which have been provided to the NHS, Bungay Medical Practice and residential care homes in and around Bungay.

“Through the incredible work of our Chair of Governors, Sylvia Knights, funding has been secured from local charities, the Henry Smith Charity and Bungay Medical Practice Charitable Trust/Scott Charity to purchase more materials so we can continue to produce much needed PPE to help those frontline staff working to support us.”

The faculty has also donated approximately 500 face masks from their health and safety stock to combine with the face shields to help further protect the frontline staff and vulnerable members of the community.