Promotion

The very best of the hard-working and innovative social care sector will be in for a treat upon making it as a finalist at the Norfolk Care Awards 2022, as Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) winner Jon Courteneay will be hosting the celebration event on Thursday, November 3 at The Holiday Inn Norwich Airport.

Jon made the record books by being the first ever golden buzzer act to win the show in 2020, and in July 2021 he went on to win ‘Best Performer’ at the National Reality TV Awards.

Jon has become well known for writing and performing bespoke songs. He has performed on The Royal Variety Show, BGT Xmas Show, Good Morning Britain, This Morning, Lorraine and on BBC Breakfast.

Jon is humbled by all the incredible work that goes into the health and social care sector. He is very excited to be a small part of recognising and rewarding these efforts as host of The Norfolk Care Awards.

Norfolk Care Awards directors Claire Gilbert (left) and Tracy Wharvell at the 2020 event - Credit: Paul Macro

“We are so excited to have BGT winner Jon hosting the 2022 Norfolk Care Awards and can’t wait to see him perform in Norwich to help us celebrate and recognise the social care sector,” said award director Claire Gilbert. “He is certain to keep us laughing.”

The celebration event and the awards themselves wouldn’t be possible without the support of a number of sponsors, who all believe the social care sector deserves recognition for the fantastic work it does day in, day out.

Fellow awards director Tracy Wharvell said: “We have been lucky enough to have some long-standing sponsors who have been with us since the beginning - it has become a partnership which we are so proud of.

“It is also so nice to welcome new sponsors who want to ensure we are able to continue to celebrate all the wonderful hard work.”

Claire added: “We still have a couple of sponsorship opportunities available, so if any companies have been closely associated with the care sector or would like to find out more about how they can be involved, do contact us.”

The Norfolk Care Awards 2022 will return to an in-person event this year - Credit: Paul Macro

Megan Durrant, administration and communications executive for headline sponsor Norfolk Care Association (NorCA), said: “Sponsorship of the Norfolk Care Awards was something we were keen to do again this year. Though we are seeing a return to business as usual regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the workforce and providers are still working under great strain to deliver the excellent care that they do.

“The workforce has been under enormous pressure throughout Covid-19 and has experienced unprecedented stress and recruitment issues. The Norfolk Care Awards provides the opportunity to recognise their resilience and celebrate the great work they do.”

Newline Anglia Ltd has supplied cleaning and hygiene supplies to many care homes in Norfolk over the last 25 years. Glen Smith, sales and marketing director at Newline Anglia Ltd, said: "We are delighted to recognise, and reward some of the fantastic people that work in the regions care sector, and therefore delighted to sponsor the Rising Star award.”

Zonitise, meanwhile, is one of Newline’s key partners, providing the very latest in affordable clean air technology. “The care industry recognises that clean air is as important to the health and wellbeing of their residents as a clean surface. Zonitise is delighted to support Newline by providing clean air for the awards evening," said Mark Tennant, client relations director at Zonitise Ltd.

James Bullion, executive director of Adult Social Services at Norfolk County Council, added: “The past year has seen massive efforts by care providers to recover from Covid-19. These awards help us recognise the commitment and quality of social care staff in the work they do, and its importance in the lives of the people we serve.”

Nominations for Norfolk Care Awards 2022 are open until Friday, July 29. To make a nomination, visit www.norfolkcareawards.co.uk

Norfolk Care Award categories

Delivering Excellence Through Learning and Development

End of Life Care

Rising Star

Collaboration in Care

Ensuring Dignified and Respectful Care

Nursing in Social Care

Local Care Hero – Norfolk

Harold Bodmer Outstanding Contribution

TEAM Awards – Together Everyone Achieves More

Motivational Leadership

Visit the website for full criteria.