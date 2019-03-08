Search

'I couldn't breathe': Bride-to-be halves body weight after dramatic weight loss

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 18 September 2019

At her heaviest, Rhiannan Moyan weighed 23 st. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A bride-to-be has nearly halved her original body weight in time for her wedding day after years of struggling with her eating.

Now, the 26-year-old said: Now, the 26-year-old said: "“I feel a lot healthier". Picture: Contributed

When Rhiannan Moyan joined Bannatyne Health Club in Lowestoft, she weighed 23st and could barely walk the two minutes journey to her local store.

At her heaviest, the 26-year-old indulged in multiple bags of crisps, chocolate, greasy takeaways and sweets, and rarely ate fruit and vegetables.

Miss Moylan said: "I have been overweight for the majority of my life - I was 16st when I was 16 years old.

"When I moved in with my fiancé, Dan, it was like jumping in at the deep end, I had no job, money was tight and I didn't have any friends and the weight piled on."

You may also want to watch:

However, the teaching assistant clutched onto her dream of being a 10st bride for her wedding in May 2020.

"I tried all kinds of incentives to lose weight and nothing helped, but with a higher chance of potential health risks I knew I had to do something to help myself."

After winning personal training sessions at the gym, she launched herself into an exercise regime and lost 15ins all over her body. She now has a goal of running a 5k in one day.

"I now take four gym classes a week and I'm able to walk much further than before, miles instead of minutes.

"I feel a lot healthier and will never take for granted what it's like to be able to breathe normally. I've also taken up running with my friends.

"My diet has become healthier too, as I've ditched the takeaways and crisps, and joined Slimming World. I was delighted to be named its woman of the year for 2019 and working towards their goals has helped me immensely," she said

Christian Malcolm, general manager at Bannatyne in Lowestoft, said: "Watching Rhiannan's fitness journey has been incredible. She has shown such determination from day one and I'm confident she will get to her goal weight of ten stones in time to tie the knot with her partner."

