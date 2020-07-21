Search

Advanced search

Video

Swimming pool shut until November, despite leisure centres opening

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:31 21 July 2020

Dereham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown - but the swimming pool will stay shut until November. Picture: Archant

Dereham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown - but the swimming pool will stay shut until November. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2007

Three of Breckland’s main leisure centres are set to reopen - but a popular pool will remain shut until November.

Swaffham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Denise BradleySwaffham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Denise Bradley

Leisure centres in Dereham, Thetford and Swaffham are expected to make their return on Saturday, July 25, the earliest available opportunity in line with government rules.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced earlier this month that leisure centres, gyms and indoor pools would be permitted to reopen towards the end of July.

All Breckland centres have been closed since March, when the coronavirus crisis began to worsen and a nationwide lockdown was enforced.

Dereham Leisure Centre, Breckland Leisure Centre and Waterworld, in Thetford, and Swaffham Leisure Centre will welcome back customers from this Saturday.

Breckland Leisure Centre and Waterworld, in Thetford, is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Parkwood LeisureBreckland Leisure Centre and Waterworld, in Thetford, is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Parkwood Leisure

Attleborough Sports Hall and its gym facilities are expected to reopen in August, on a date to be announced.

However, swimming pools will not yet reopen, with Thetford’s pool currently expected to reopen to schools and clubs in September and to the public from October.

The pool at Dereham Leisure Centre is expected to remain closed until the end of November as “essential maintenance” which requires full draining and retiling is carried out.

MORE: Swimming club forced to find new base as pool stays shut until November

Dereham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown - but the swimming pool will stay shut until November. Picture: ArchantDereham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown - but the swimming pool will stay shut until November. Picture: Archant

Members of all leisure centres are being asked to pre-book their sessions and social distancing measures will be in place.

Ahead of further guidance being provided regarding team sports, all sports halls will temporarily be used for exercise classes to provide greater space for participants.

A council spokesman said: “We are delighted that we, in partnership with our provider Parkwood Leisure, will shortly be reopening the council’s gym and sports facilities to the public.

“However, the safety of our residents is our top priority and so the reopening will be delivered in phases and take into account social distancing measures and emerging guidance on individual and group exercise.

Swaffham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ArchantSwaffham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

“We’re taking this opportunity to carry out essential maintenance at Dereham pool. Consequently, that facility is currently expected to remain closed until towards the end of November.”

Members and cutomers are encouraged to check for the latest updates on their leisure centre via leisurecentre.com, where safety guidance is also available.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

Coronavirus probe call over high number of cases in west Norfolk

A call has been made for an inquiry into why coronavirus cases were higher in west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people pulled from the water in dramatic Sea Palling rescue

The air ambulance was called to Sea Palling on Monday July 20, after two people got into difficulty in the water. Picture: Supplied

‘My job is on the line’ - Working mothers concerned about impact of school’s new timetable

Ormiston Cliff Park Junior Academy has said that breakfast and after-school clubs will not be

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Coronavirus probe call over high number of cases in west Norfolk

A call has been made for an inquiry into why coronavirus cases were higher in west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Driver caught doing 134mph on NDR

Sixteen drivers were caught speeding on the NDR by Norfolk police. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk pubs given £25,000 ‘lifeline’ to help secure long-term future

Some of the team who helped Beeston Ploughshare pub in 2019. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Swimming pool shut until November, despite leisure centres opening

Dereham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown - but the swimming pool will stay shut until November. Picture: Archant