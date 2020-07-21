Video

Swimming pool shut until November, despite leisure centres opening

Dereham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown - but the swimming pool will stay shut until November.

Three of Breckland’s main leisure centres are set to reopen - but a popular pool will remain shut until November.

Swaffham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown.

Leisure centres in Dereham, Thetford and Swaffham are expected to make their return on Saturday, July 25, the earliest available opportunity in line with government rules.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced earlier this month that leisure centres, gyms and indoor pools would be permitted to reopen towards the end of July.

All Breckland centres have been closed since March, when the coronavirus crisis began to worsen and a nationwide lockdown was enforced.

Dereham Leisure Centre, Breckland Leisure Centre and Waterworld, in Thetford, and Swaffham Leisure Centre will welcome back customers from this Saturday.

Breckland Leisure Centre and Waterworld, in Thetford, is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown.

Attleborough Sports Hall and its gym facilities are expected to reopen in August, on a date to be announced.

However, swimming pools will not yet reopen, with Thetford’s pool currently expected to reopen to schools and clubs in September and to the public from October.

The pool at Dereham Leisure Centre is expected to remain closed until the end of November as “essential maintenance” which requires full draining and retiling is carried out.

Dereham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown - but the swimming pool will stay shut until November.

Members of all leisure centres are being asked to pre-book their sessions and social distancing measures will be in place.

Ahead of further guidance being provided regarding team sports, all sports halls will temporarily be used for exercise classes to provide greater space for participants.

A council spokesman said: “We are delighted that we, in partnership with our provider Parkwood Leisure, will shortly be reopening the council’s gym and sports facilities to the public.

“However, the safety of our residents is our top priority and so the reopening will be delivered in phases and take into account social distancing measures and emerging guidance on individual and group exercise.

Swaffham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown.

“We’re taking this opportunity to carry out essential maintenance at Dereham pool. Consequently, that facility is currently expected to remain closed until towards the end of November.”

Members and cutomers are encouraged to check for the latest updates on their leisure centre via leisurecentre.com, where safety guidance is also available.