Breastfeeding mum who had covid jab urges others to do the same

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 1:25 PM March 17, 2021   
NHS worker Sophie Hunter, who has received the Covid vaccination, with her baby daughter.

Assistant practitioner at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Sophie Hunter with her baby daughter. The NHS worker has received a Covid vaccine after guidelines changed for breastfeeding women.

A breastfeeding mother who has had the covid vaccination is reassuring other women after advice changed from government experts.

Sophia Hunter, an assistant practitioner at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, is on maternity leave after having a daughter.

She said: “When I received an email regarding booking my slot for the coronavirus vaccination, I was breastfeeding my little girl, who at the time was only a month old.

“I had some concerns around having the vaccination while breastfeeding, due to the advice originally suggesting that it shouldn’t be taken by breastfeeding women. When this advice changed, I decided to do speak with my GP about it.

“After my GP provided me with the information that explained that it was safe for both me and my baby and after a few chats in several online breastfeeding groups I’m part of, I decided to go ahead and book my vaccine."

Guidelines on having a covid vaccination have changed for those who are breastfeeding.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), made up of medical experts, has said there are no known risks in giving the vaccine to breastfeeding women.

One of the reasons some people give for not getting their vaccination is the fact they are worried about the side effects but Ms Hunter wanted to reassure anyone with those worries.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is administered. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Covid-19 vaccine being administered.

She added: “The only side effects I experienced were for around 48 hours, including feeling lethargic and the site of the vaccination feeling a little tender. These subsided quickly, and I have not had any long-lasting effects.

“I am so glad that I decided to have the vaccine. It has given me more confidence when going outside for walks, going to the supermarkets and seeing my support bubble.”

The NHS worker said she was looking forward to getting her second vaccination because it offered her protection from the virus as well as protecting her family and the people she will care for when she returns to work.

If anyone has any concerns about the vaccinations, especially if they are pregnant or breastfeeding, they can talk with their GP, midwife or health visitor, for advice on whether the vaccine is right for them.

