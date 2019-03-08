Norwich event will see up to 250 babies and toddlers 'latch on' at the same time

Hundreds of mothers and their babies and toddlers will take part in the Global Big Latch On in Norwich city centre on Saturday, August 3.

The event is part of a worldwide celebration of breastfeeding, encouraging peer support for mothers, their children and families.

Organised by Norfolk support charity Breastfeeding Mum Meets, the Norwich event will see up to 250 babies and toddlers feed at the same time in Castle Meadow Gardens. Registration opens at 9am for the latch on at 10:30am. There will also be lots of fun activities for all the family and local support information.

Georgina Simpson, founder of Breastfeeding Mum Meets - which now supports over 1,500 local mothers - said: "This is a great chance for local families to get together to promote breastfeeding, support each other and celebrate their achievements. You don't need to register in advance, just come along on the day and sign in with one of our volunteers."