Breast cancer screenings suspended as hospital reaches out to women across region

PUBLISHED: 16:55 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 26 March 2020

More than 2,000 women are being traced after an Norfolk hospital announced it is suspending its breast screening process.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is trying to contact all women who have an appointment booked at two hospitals and two of its mobile units.

Staff will be writing and phoning more than 2,000 women and the hospital has asked anyone to share the message if they know of someone who is due to be screened soon.

The screenings have been suspended at the Norwich Community Hospital, Cromer Hospital, and the Fakenham and Wroxham mobile units.

A hospital spokesman said: “Breast screening has been suspended at the Norwich Community Hospital, Cromer Hospital, and the Fakenham and Wroxham mobile units. The service is trying to contact all women with a booked appointment by telephone or letter, but please share the message if you know anyone due to be screened soon. All ladies will be contacted when they are able to restart screening.”

