Hoop-a-thon boost for Norfolk charity which supports women with breast cancer

The second Hoopathon is held at Open for Little Lifts, raising money for the special boxes given to women diagnosed with primary breast cancer. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

A four-hour long charity hoop-a-thon has helped to raise money so a Norfolk charity can provide comfort boxes to lift the spirits of women going through breast cancer treatment.

The hoop-a-thon, which took place at the Open venue in Norwich’s Bank Plain, was the second event of its kind held by the charity Littlelifts.

Littlelifts is a charity which was created by Oa Hackett, from Bawburgh.

She was 28 when, in 2014, she was diagnosed with primary breast cancer.

She said her friends and family offered huge support, helping relieve some of the side effects of chemotherapy and lifting some of the down days during her treatment with little treats.

And it was during that time that Mrs Hackett came up with the concept of Littlelifts - boxes which are offered to women starting chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

She launched the boxes in October 2017. They contain items such as water bottles, to help keep patients hydrated, face and body lotion, tissues, herbal tea, toothbrushes and chocolate.

The boxes have been going out at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where Miss Hackett was treated.

Women have also benefitted from them at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and Ipswich Hospital.

And Saturday’s charity hoop-a-thon, sponsored by financial advisors Loveday and Partners, was a crucial fundraising event for the charity, to help pay to produce the boxes.

Powerhoop expert Mr Dod oversaw a series of four 50 minute power-hooping sessions for more than 70 people who had signed up for the exercise, with DJ Harps providing music.

Those taking part also got Littelifts goody bags, sports vests and t-shirts, as well as snacks to keep them going through the event.

Mrs Hackett said: “It went fantastically well. The room was full of energy and lots of enthusiasm.

“Our thanks to everyone who took parts and to our volunteers. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

She said the event was on its way to raising £3,000, which would pay for 70 boxes for women being treated for breast cancer.

Donations to Littlelifts can be made via www.littlelifts.org.uk