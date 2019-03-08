Search

'He's full of smiles' - surgery success for toddler fighting cancer

PUBLISHED: 14:54 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 12 May 2019

Jaymen Woolston was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January, and he has now undergone surgery to remove the cancerous tumour. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY

A brave two-year-old remains full of smiles as he battles against a rare form of cancer.

Jaymen Woolston's family, Jordan, left, father; Louise, middle, mother and Harlow Woolston, right, sister, at a fundraising event for Jaymen in Oulton, Lowestoft in March. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJaymen Woolston's family, Jordan, left, father; Louise, middle, mother and Harlow Woolston, right, sister, at a fundraising event for Jaymen in Oulton, Lowestoft in March. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jaymen Woolston was diagnosed in January with a very aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma and given a survival chance of less than 40pc.

But having undergone a gruelling programme of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and treatment at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with his parents Jordan and Louise at his bedside, family and friends from Lowestoft just received some good news.

Jaymen Woolston from Lowestoft has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Picture: Courtesy of the Woolston familyJaymen Woolston from Lowestoft has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Picture: Courtesy of the Woolston family

Mrs Woolston said: "Jaymen had surgery last Tuesday - a seven-and-a-half hour operation at Addenbrooke's.

"The surgeons were aiming to remove 90 per cent of the tumour but in the end they managed to cut out 95pc and removed some extra little lumps that may be cancerous. "It was a high risk surgery, but he is doing really well."

Jaymen Woolston from Lowestoft was recently diagnosed with neuroblastoma. The Woolston family. Picture: Courtesy of the Woolston familyJaymen Woolston from Lowestoft was recently diagnosed with neuroblastoma. The Woolston family. Picture: Courtesy of the Woolston family

A happy and healthy toddler, Jaymen fell ill in January - a couple of months before his second birthday.

Mrs Woolston knew something wasn't right, and her concerns led to the discovery of a 9cm by 8cm tumour on Jaymen's stomach. Within six days the cancer had spread to his leg, chest and kidney.

The family has praised the "absolutely fantastic" support of the Lowestoft community after more than £6,600 has so far been donated via an online appeal, and other events have helped to raise further funds.

The money is covering the cost of regular trips between Lowestoft and Addenbrooke's.

Despite his condition, Jaymen is "still full of smiles," according to his mum.

Mrs Woolston said: "Its going really, really well.

"The first thing he said when he woke up was I can see fish - there were fish stickers on the ceiling and walls.

"He is making conversation, and the first thing he wanted (after surgery) was juice and an apple."

After time in the intensive care high dependency unit, and being on continuous morphine, Jaymen was moved to the children's cancer ward where he is expected to remain for at least a week, ahead of further chemotherapy.

Mrs Woolston said: "It was just lovely to see him after that surgery still smiling and as well as can be.

"It is a relief that big tumour has gone - they managed to remove 95pc - and they told us he might lose a kidney, but they have managed to save the kidney."

A Gofundme page was set up by a family friend to encourage people to #PrayForJaymen to cover the travel costs and fund a dream trip to Disneyland.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/8zecn-pray-for-jaymen

