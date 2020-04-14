Coronavirus: Church hall becomes makeshift food bank

A church hall has been transformed into an emergency food bank to help people cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

St Peter’s Church, in Brandon, has been providing essential items to the community from its makeshift facility in the church hall.

The church is no stranger to helping locals by sharing surplus food through its ‘St Peter’s Pantry’, but is going the extra mile amid extraordinary circumstances.

Volunteers including Revd Sharron Coburn and Revd Kath Palmer have been working round the clock to provide food parcels for those in need, often more than 50 throughout a single week.

Donations from Tesco, Center Parcs at Elveden Forest and the local community have been gratefully received, while a Just Giving page has provided funds to buy supplies.

The food bank is open for donations every day between 3pm and 4pm, with food parcels being delivered as much as possible to maintain social distancing and reduce the need for people to leave home.

