Suffolk care home rated ‘Outstanding’ in CQC report

Brandon Park Residential and Nursing Home in Brandon, Suffolk. Picture: Google Archant

A nursing home in Suffolk which delivers “exceptional care” has been rated outstanding.

Brandon Park nursing home in Brandon Country Park was given the rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in its most recent inspection report.

Jemima Burnage, the CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: “We found staff who delivered exceptional care with compassion and empathy and they showed people mattered. People who lived at the home, their relatives and staff told us the service was exceptionally well led.

“People received exceptionally personalised care and support which they were in control of. Activities were planned by activity staff who worked closely with people to establish their individual preferences.”

The care home provides accommodation and personal care for up to 55 people, with 44 people living there at the time of the inspection.