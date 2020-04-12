Search

Advanced search

‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

PUBLISHED: 10:47 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 12 April 2020

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

Emily Woodger

The parents of a five-month-old baby have thanked the NHS after they were plunged into fear and uncertainty when their daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily WoodgerEmily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

Mum Emily Woodger first realised something was wrong with her daughter Amelia when her usually happy and alert baby would not stop sleeping and came down with a temperature.

After calling 111, Mrs Woodger and her husband Connor, from Brandon, were told not to worry and that their daughter may have chicken pox.

But by 10.30pm on Saturday, April 4, Amelia’s symptoms had worsened, and they were told to go straight to A&E at West Suffolk Hospital.

Mrs Woodger said: “We went straight into paediatrics, her heart rate was really high, and her temperature had gone up. Then we went to the rainbow ward where they did every test possible including coronavirus.

Five-month-old Amelia Woodger at West Suffolk Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Emily WoodgerFive-month-old Amelia Woodger at West Suffolk Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Emily Woodger

“They told me I would be there at least three days. But as soon as we were in hospital we weren’t allowed to leave and no one was allowed to visit. I was so worried, I sat crying in a room on my own.

“You just don’t know what to do. You couldn’t help her, she had needles everywhere, I felt helpless.”

Amelia was put on a drip and given antibiotics in case of infection, but after vigorous testing, Mrs Goodger said, on April 6 a doctor came through in protective clothing and she knew what he was about to say.

“As soon as we found out she had it they only came in if it was necessary,” said Mrs Goodger.

Emily Woodger, with her husband Connor Woodger and five-month-old daughter Amelia Woodger. Photo: Emily WoodgerEmily Woodger, with her husband Connor Woodger and five-month-old daughter Amelia Woodger. Photo: Emily Woodger

“They put my lunch on a table by the door, they knocked on the window if I wanted anything.

“Then on April 7 we were allowed to leave but were told to go straight home and isolate for 15 days.

“Amelia isn’t 100pc, but there are smiles, so she is on the mend.”

Now Mrs Goodger, Amelia and Mr Woodger are back together recovering at home.

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily WoodgerEmily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

And after the ordeal, which Mrs Goodger described as “like being in a film”, the 25-year-old used Facebook to post a photo of her now healthy baby, with a message thanking the NHS.

She added: “The NHS staff were absolutely amazing. You don’t realise how much we need the NHS until something like that happens to you.

“Keep your children safe and keep them inside.”

Amelia Woodger who is five-months-old tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Emily WoodgerAmelia Woodger who is five-months-old tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Emily Woodger

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Easter lockdown: is it being observed in our top tourist spots?

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant

Norwich bar owner finds unexploded bomb in his garden

David Moore with the bomb disposal unit at The Street, in Taverham. PHOTO: David Moore

Person rescued from river at popular holiday spot

Emergency services at Bure Close in Wroxham where someone has to be rescued from the river. Picture: Submitted

Cyclist left with horror injuries after car ‘catapults’ him off bike

Felipe Gonzalez has sustained life changing injuries after he was knocked off his bike. Photo: Felipe Gonzalez

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

‘Joker’ arrested for coughing in police officers’ faces

Police Stock Images

Norwich bar owner finds unexploded bomb in his garden

David Moore with the bomb disposal unit at The Street, in Taverham. PHOTO: David Moore

Six more coronavirus patients die as county’s total rises to 99

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24