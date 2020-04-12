‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital.

The parents of a five-month-old baby have thanked the NHS after they were plunged into fear and uncertainty when their daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

Mum Emily Woodger first realised something was wrong with her daughter Amelia when her usually happy and alert baby would not stop sleeping and came down with a temperature.

After calling 111, Mrs Woodger and her husband Connor, from Brandon, were told not to worry and that their daughter may have chicken pox.

But by 10.30pm on Saturday, April 4, Amelia’s symptoms had worsened, and they were told to go straight to A&E at West Suffolk Hospital.

Mrs Woodger said: “We went straight into paediatrics, her heart rate was really high, and her temperature had gone up. Then we went to the rainbow ward where they did every test possible including coronavirus.

Five-month-old Amelia Woodger at West Suffolk Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Emily Woodger Five-month-old Amelia Woodger at West Suffolk Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Emily Woodger

“They told me I would be there at least three days. But as soon as we were in hospital we weren’t allowed to leave and no one was allowed to visit. I was so worried, I sat crying in a room on my own.

“You just don’t know what to do. You couldn’t help her, she had needles everywhere, I felt helpless.”

Amelia was put on a drip and given antibiotics in case of infection, but after vigorous testing, Mrs Goodger said, on April 6 a doctor came through in protective clothing and she knew what he was about to say.

“As soon as we found out she had it they only came in if it was necessary,” said Mrs Goodger.

Emily Woodger, with her husband Connor Woodger and five-month-old daughter Amelia Woodger. Photo: Emily Woodger Emily Woodger, with her husband Connor Woodger and five-month-old daughter Amelia Woodger. Photo: Emily Woodger

“They put my lunch on a table by the door, they knocked on the window if I wanted anything.

“Then on April 7 we were allowed to leave but were told to go straight home and isolate for 15 days.

“Amelia isn’t 100pc, but there are smiles, so she is on the mend.”

Now Mrs Goodger, Amelia and Mr Woodger are back together recovering at home.

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

And after the ordeal, which Mrs Goodger described as “like being in a film”, the 25-year-old used Facebook to post a photo of her now healthy baby, with a message thanking the NHS.

She added: “The NHS staff were absolutely amazing. You don’t realise how much we need the NHS until something like that happens to you.

“Keep your children safe and keep them inside.”

Amelia Woodger who is five-months-old tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Emily Woodger Amelia Woodger who is five-months-old tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Emily Woodger

