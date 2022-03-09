Veteran who hit bottle in PTSD fight welcomes new crisis service

A military veteran who witnessed a man being crushed to death in a warzone has welcomed a mental health crisis service for fellow former soldiers.

Antony 'Harry' Cragg was plagued with nightmares and flashbacks following the traumatic experience in war-torn Beirut in the 1980s.

After leaving service in 1990, he found himself tormented by his memories of the conflict which led to him regularly turning to the bottle in an effort to cope with his PTSD.

However, it was not until much later in life that he found the courage to seek the help he needed - owing this largely to the encouragement of his wife Sally.

After approaching charities Combat Stress and Walking With The Wounded he eventually began receiving treatment- which he says made him a new man.

Now, as a new crisis service for military veterans called Op Courage is launched, he is encouraging others not to suffer in silence.

He said: "I always thought of myself as a hard case and didn't think I needed help, but I would just keep having nightmares of the conversation I had with the man as he was crushed to death. These things you just can't leave behind.

"But whenever I found things different I would just try and escape - I would end up disappearing off and drinking a horrendous amount.

"I would avoid playing with my children or helping them with their homework. I could tell things were wrong with me but I would just make excuses to leave and was drinking heavily to cope."

Harry Cragg pictured during his military days - Credit: Harry Cragg

Mr Cragg, from Bradwell, now 64, joined the military when he was 16, following in the footstep of his father and grandfather when he enlisted in 1974.

He began in the Junior Leaders Regiment of the Royal Armoured Corps before being assigned to the 1st Queens Dragoon Guards where he held a number of roles, including radio operator, tank commander and gunner.

But it was not until more than two decades after he left service in 1990 that he eventually sought the mental health support he desperately needed.

He said: "I had 16 or 17 sessions of eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing treatment and by around the third my family started commenting on how much had changed in me.

"I do still get upset talking about it but looking back I wish I had looked for help sooner.

Harry Cragg, right, pictured in his military days - Credit: Harry Cragg

"I did what lots of men tend to do and just tried to carry on, but you just can not afford to keep struggling. You need to step forward.

"You have to ask for help and can not suffer in silence.

"I was incredibly lucky because my two lads took everything I threw at them on the chin and I have no idea how my wife put up with me all those years."

The new service is being run by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust alongside Walking With The Wounded and Mental Health Matters.

It is described as a 'high-intensity service' for veterans and is also designed to support existing military personnel, those due to leave service and their families.

It will establish a team of experts who will work alongside mental health professionals to make sure the care they receive is most appropriate for their needs.

Harry Cragg, while away on tour - Credit: Harry Cragg

The service will also include a 24/7 helpline for veterans and clinicians to ensure the care as is good as it can be, which will be delivered by Mental Health Matters.

Fergus Williams, WWTW chief executive, said: "The service provides essential support to those ex-servicemen and woman who are - or are at risk of being - in mental health crisis, addressing social needs hand-in-hand with their mental health pathway."

David Alley, national support matters at Mental Health Matters, aid: "We are proud to be working in partnership with NSFT to deliver the wrap-around 24/7 emotional support line for the high-intensity service and out of hours advice to clinicians on the referral process for Op Courage services across the east of England."