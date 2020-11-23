Shops, gyms, pubs reopen and fans back into football as PM says lockdown ends on December 2

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears via video link from 10 Downing Street to make a statement to the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

National lockdown restrictions will end on December 2 with shops, gyms, pubs and restaurants allowed to reopen and limited numbers of spectators allowed back in grounds to watch football and other sports.

Shops will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends on December 2. Picture: Sonya Duncan Shops will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends on December 2. Picture: Sonya Duncan

In a statement to the House of Commons outlining the Government’s winter plan, Boris Johnson said the national lockdown will not be renewed but will be replaced with regional tiers.

The prime minister said: “From next Wednesday people will be able to leave their home for any purpose and meet others in outdoor public spaces subject to the rule of six.

“Collective worship, wedding and outdoor sports can resume and shop, personal care and gyms and the wider leisure sector can reopen.

Coronavirus testing centre. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Coronavirus testing centre. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“But without sensible precautions we would risk the virus escalating into a winter or New Year surge.

“The incidence of the disease is still widespread in many areas, so we are not going to replace national measures with a free-for-all.”

He warned MPs that the new regional tiered approach will so the applying of tougher measures where virus is most prevalent.

He said: “While the previous regional tiers did but the R number they were not quite enough to reduce it below one so the scientific advice I’m afraid is that as we come out our tiers need to be made tougher.

“In particular in Tier 1 people should work from home wherever possible, in Tier 2 alcohol may in hospitality settings as part of a substantial meal, in Tier 3 indoor entertainment, hotels and other accommodation will have to close, together with all forms of hospitality except delivery and takeaways.

“I am very sorry for the unavoidable hardship this will cause business owners who have already endured so much disruption this year.”

Regions will be told later this week which tier they are placed in based on health data.

In what will be a huge boost to sports the PM said outdoor sports can resume when the national lockdown ends with some supporters allowed back.

“In Tiers 1 and 2 spectator sports will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing, providing more consistency with indoor performances in theatres and concert halls,” he said.

Meanwhile the 10pm curfew in pubs will be replaced with measures allowing 10pm last orders with closing at 11pm.

More to follow