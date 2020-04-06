Search

Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after coronavirus symptons worsen

PUBLISHED: 20:28 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:47 06 April 2020

Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptons worsened. Pic: PA Video/PA Wire

Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptons worsened. Pic: PA Video/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed.

Downing Street said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would “deputise where necessary” while the Prime Minister was in intensive care with Covid-19.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

It came just a few hours after Mr Raab told a press briefing that the PM remained in charge of the Government despite remaining under observation.

The Conservative Party leader is understood to be conscious and has been moved to the ICU at about 7pm as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.

At a press conference less than two hours before the decision was made, Mr Raab told a press briefing that the PM remained in charge of the Government despite remaining under observation.

