Search

Advanced search

PM warns Covid vaccine ‘very hopeful’ but no solution this winter

PUBLISHED: 18:09 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 09 November 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson during the coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Prime minister Boris Johnson during the coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Boris Johnson has insisted there is still a long way to go before coronavirus is brought under control despite news of a vaccine breakthrough.

The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference the vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle” but there were more to cross before it could be used.

He said that while he is “buoyantly optimistic” about the prospects for next year: “I just don’t want to let people run away with the idea that this development is a home run, a slam dunk, a shot to the back of the net, yet.

“There is a long way before we have got this thing beat.”

Deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam during the coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: PA Video/PA WireDeputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam during the coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

MORE: Hospital bans visitors as Covid-19 cases rise and two more patients with virus die

It comes as scientists have hailed Pfizer’s positive vaccine results as a “watershed moment” in the fight against Covid-19.

The pharmaceutical giant and its partner BioNTech said interim results showed their jab can prevent more than 90pc of people from getting Covid-19.

Mr Johnson said: “The biggest mistake we could make now would be to slacken our resolve at a critical moment.”

The deputy chief medical officer for England, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said he is “hopeful” the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas.

However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK.

“This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that,” he said.

A patient being given a dose of a coronavirus vaccine produced by BioNTech. Pictrure: BioNTech SE 2020/PA WireA patient being given a dose of a coronavirus vaccine produced by BioNTech. Pictrure: BioNTech SE 2020/PA Wire

“I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas.”

MORE: Coronavirus vaccine breakthrough could have ‘big impact’ says UEA disease expert

He said age would be “by far and away” the most important factor in determining who should receive the vaccine first.

Older adults living in care homes and staff working there will be first to receive vaccinations under updated government advice - with health and social care workers and people over 80 next in line, followed by over-75s.

The PM said ministers will “look at where the doses will be most appropriately distributed” and that “everything flows” from driving down the R rate.

He added that “people are pulling together” under the current restrictions, and that he believes they will get the R rate to below one.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Dozens of students isolating after high schools confirm new Covid cases

Springwood High School Headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk hospital records worst week for coronavirus deaths since May

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has recorded its worst week for coronavirus deaths since May Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PM warns Covid vaccine ‘very hopeful’ but no solution this winter

Prime minister Boris Johnson during the coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Local art created since lockdown

Karen Harris took to painting during lockdown for sanctury. This is Blakeney Point from Morsten. Picture: Karen Harris