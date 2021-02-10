'Now is the moment' - vaccine plea from PM

Published: 6:04 PM February 10, 2021

Boris Johnson has urged the remaining eligible individuals who are yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine to come forward for jabs.

It comes as the Government closes in on the target date for vaccinating nearly 15 million of the most vulnerable people.

One in four people in target groups have now received Covid-19 vaccination but that still leaves nearly two million people. - Credit: PA

The Prime Minister told the latest Downing Street press briefing that one in four adults in England have received a first dose.

"With less than a week to go until the target date of February 15, there's no doubt we've made great strides, with just over 13 million people now vaccinated, including one in four adults in England, over 90pc of everyone over 75 and over 90pc of eligible residents of care homes for the elderly,” he said.

"But that still leaves nearly two million people, a population roughly twice the size of Birmingham, that we still hope to reach.

"Now is the moment to do it."

Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine have appeared in NHS video urging people to get vaccinated. - Credit: NHS

He issued a particular appeal to social care workers who still have not been vaccinated to contact their employer to "fix it up".

He said he was urging people to come forward for vaccines not to “hit some numerical target” but to “save lives, prevent serious illness and so the whole country can take another step on the long and hard road back to normality".

He said he will be saying more about setting out the roadmap out of lockdown "in the next two weeks".

Asked if the vaccination take up and effectiveness might encourage politicians to unlock the country too early, Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said it is important to "wait and look at this properly" once the data starts coming in from vaccinated people.

He added: "There are still a large number of people who aren't vaccinated".

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing in Downing Street. - Credit: PA

There have been a further 1,001 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the UK, according to the latest figures. It brings the total number of deaths by that measure to 114,851.

There have also been another 13,013 positive tests in 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 13,058,298 have received their first vaccine dose, a rise of 411,812.