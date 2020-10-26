Search

Boots set to offer 12-minute coronavirus test

PUBLISHED: 10:01 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 26 October 2020

Boots is set to unveil a new coronavirus testing service it says can return results from swab tests in just 12 minutes.

The high street pharmacy chain said LumiraDx devices, which quickly process tests to give customers same-day results, will be rolled out in selected stores over the next few weeks.

Tests will cost £120, but there is not yet any indication from Boots as to whether Norfolk and Waveney branches are being included.

The retailer has also launched a 48-hour testing service which is currently available in 10 stores across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow, with plans to extend the programme to more than 50 outlets across the nation.

It is available as a private pre-flight test for customers who require one before travelling abroad, or those seeking peace of mind before seeing friends and family. The in-store service will cost £120 per test.

Customers who are not displaying any Covid-19 symptoms can book an in-store test through the company’s website.

