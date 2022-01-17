16 and 17 year olds in Norfolk to be offered booster jabs from today

The booster vaccination programme will be rolled out to 16 and 17 year olds from tomorrow. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Young people aged 16 and 17 in Norfolk and Waveney will be offered their Covid booster vaccinations from today (Monday, January 17).

Every eligible 16 and 17-year-old will be able to walk-in or book their third vaccine from tomorrow as long as it is three months since their second jab.

Previously, boosters were only recommended for clinically vulnerable 16 and 17-year-olds who are most at risk from Covid-19.

Dr David Vickers, medical director at Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which delivers the large-scale vaccination centres across Norfolk, said: “Our centres will be offering boosters on a walk-in basis for young people aged 16 and 17 from Monday as soon as they reach three months post their second dose.

“Eligible people can also choose to book an appointment for their booster, if preferred, via the National Booking Service at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine

“All other eligible groups can also continue to access their first and second dose vaccinations via our walk-in services or via booked appointment.

"Other than 12-15 year olds who are not in an at risk group and who need their second dose – this group should continue to book appointments 12 weeks after their first dose via the National Booking Service.”

Since the vaccine was first offered to 16 and 17 year olds in August, more than 80pc across Norfolk and Waveney have received one dose, compared to 72pc nationally.

As many as 85pc of people over the age of 18 who are eligible have now had their booster vaccination nationally, with 82pc of the East of England region taking up the third jab.

Cath Byford, chief nurse at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We strongly encourage people who are eligible to come forward for their booster and it’s never too late to have your first or second dose either.

"The evidence is clear. Not getting vaccinated against Covid puts you at greater risk of serious illness and death.

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones and reducing Covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care.”

To find your nearest vaccination centre in the region visit: https://apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn/Form/AllAvailableClinics