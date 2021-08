Special Report

Published: 1:11 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 1:44 PM August 5, 2021

Students and lecturers at UEA's Clinical Anatomy Department which is part of the Norwich Medical School at UEA - Credit: Neil Hall/UEA

Body donation may sound like something out of a sci-fi flick, but in reality, it can be a rewarding and worthy cause.

While handing yourself over to medical science may sound rather vague, the act itself becomes a huge learning opportunity for researchers and students alike.

And for more than a decade, hundreds of individuals have taken that exact step to help further the education of those carrying out surgical procedures and bequeathing their bodies to the University of East Anglia (UEA).

So, how exactly did a recognised facility for body donation open in Norwich?

Richard Haywood and Sue O'Connor in the lab - Credit: UEA

The scheme was originally set up at the UEA in 2008 by senior lecturer and facility manager, Sue O’Connor, who is also the designated individual for the body donation scheme license.

It came following her work as an anatomy assistant at the then newly-opened Norwich Medical School (NMS) in 2003.

Since then, additional courses which have influenced positive changes within the scheme have been brought in by the head of anatomy, Richard Haywood.

Explaining the benefits of bequeathing a body to the scheme, Mrs O’Connor said: “This generous act helps our students studying both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in medicine and health care sciences, as well as practising healthcare professionals.”

Licensed under the Human Tissue Act (2004), NMS is able to accept whole body donations to undertake anatomical examination for the purposes of medical education training and research.

Students and lecturers at UEA's Clinical Anatomy Department which is part of the Norwich Medical School at UEA - Credit: Neil Hall/UEA

Mr Haywood added: “A body can be used to study the structure and form of the human body, which will in turn benefit medical and health science students, practising doctors and other healthcare professionals.

“Future and current healthcare professionals also gain great benefits from the opportunity to develop surgical skills and to learn or practice clinical procedures on the body.

“The knock-on effect of this is that tens of thousands of people are helped by the unique experience of medical professionals being able to practice procedures before heading out in the real world to do them on actual patients.”

Does the scheme help with research?

Queens Building UEA, home of the University's Clinical Anatomy Department - Credit: Neil Hall/UEA

Over the years, the UEA has become widely recognised for its achievements within research programmes – and this area is no exception.

The anatomy team has been involved in a small number of research projects both within the UEA with students studying for their master's qualification, often in association with colleagues from local hospitals.

These have included investigating possible new sites for lymph node transplant following extensive surgery for cancer treatment, and investigating the possibility of replacing x-ray guided spinal surgery with ultrasound guidance to remove the need to irradiate patients.

How does the process work?

Knowing who to contact or what to ask in regards to the process can be daunting, especially if someone does not know anyone else who has been through the process.

"Human bodies or parts cannot be bought or sold, and they also cannot be owned by anyone else either,” Mrs O’Connor said. “This in turn means a body cannot be donated by a loved one following another's death.

“However, if an individual is considering donating their body, then they can express that wish while they are alive. This must be witnessed by a friend or relative who understands their wishes and will also be comfortable acting as a witness.”

By filling in a donation form, an individual can express a wish for their own body to be used for teaching, training and research.

“While relatives seldom fail to carry out this wish, we always recommend people discuss their wishes with relatives before bequeathing their body as it can come as a shock to some.”

What facilities are available for students at the department?

Students and lecturers at UEA's Clinical Anatomy Department which is part of the Norwich Medical School at UEA - Credit: Neil Hall/UEA

The NMS, located in the Queen's Building, is full of resources and teaching facilities at the clinical anatomy department suite.

These include:

Measures to ensure the wishes and desires of individuals who bequeath their remains are honoured appropriately

Teaching laboratory which accommodates up to 90 students

Walk-in fridge

Large freezer units

Model storage room

Embalming suite

Well-stocked technical preparation area

Eleven bespoke ventilated cadaveric tables

Eleven embalmed cadavers for demonstrating or dissecting

Up to twelve fresh-frozen cadavers for postgraduate courses

A vast collection of expertly dissected cadaveric prosections

A live and recordable camera feed projected over eight large HD television monitors

More than 200 high-quality anatomical models

Ten Microsoft Surface tablets with 3D anatomy software

A large collection of anatomy and embryology textbooks and atlases

A large selection of digital x-rays displaying pathological and normal anatomy

Plastic bones and skeleton models, real bones and half skeleton sets

Clinical anatomy is taught to both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Is it ethical and safe?

All activities are overseen by experienced staff working within the terms of a licence issued by the Human Tissue Authority, which has strict guidelines on the process, under the Human Tissue Act (2004).

Its website says: "Donating your body to a medical school is a valuable gift - your donation will become an important resource for training healthcare professionals or for research.

"Our role is to make sure that organisations remove, store, and use [bodies] in an appropriate, respectful and well-managed way, and that the wishes of individual patients and their families are respected.”

Usually, a body is unable to be retained beyond a three-year timescale but occasionally the team do come across interesting or unusual anatomical features useful for teaching. There is the option to allow these parts to be retained to use for teaching beyond the time of cremation.

And while all donations are gratefully received, not all will definitely be accepted.

For example, organ donation takes priority over whole body donation and is generally not compatible with whole body donation.

Mrs O’Connor said: “In order for us to consider a donation offer, there must first and foremost be appropriate evidence of informed consent from the potential donor. If no appropriate evidence of consent is present, we will be unable to proceed.”

What happens next?

Service of remembrance at Colney Wood Burial Ground - Credit: Evening News © 2007

When a donor has finished their time with the department, the remains are cremated at a licensed crematorium.

They are then taken to nearby Colney Wood, where the NMS has a plot at the Woodland Burial Ground, and the ashes of the donors are scattered at a service of thanksgiving, as Mr Haywood explained.

“Each autumn we have a memorial service for students to show their appreciation for the opportunity they have been given.

“Relatives of the donors are welcome to attend the service and ash scattering.”