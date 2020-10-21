Restaurant shuts temporarily after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

A restaurant in the city’s Golden Triangle has been shut temporarily after a key member of staff was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Blue Joanna Bar and Kitchen, on Unthank Road, which has around eight staff, was shut on Tuesday after a team member recorded a positive Covid-19 test.

Owner Ecky Limon said: “It was massively unexpected, bearing in mind how careful we have all been and this member of staff has been in particular. They are doing fine.

“The first thing is a deep clean and then we are knocking the rest of the week on the head.

“We were fully booked and have cancelled all bookings up to and including this Saturday night.”

Mr Limon said it is hoped the restaurant, which serves Asian-style street food, will reopen on Tuesday, October 27 as long as “everyone is healthy, fit and able to work”.

The restaurant would reopen with reduced staff as people who have been in close contact with the staff member who has coronavirus are self-isolating.

Mr Limon said: “Health and safety is paramount. We have everything in place and have been really strict and conscious with everything.

“We’ve followed all the government guidelines, we all wear masks and have sanitiser in the restaurant. We have done all that we possibly can.

“It will be as safe an environment as it has always been when it reopens.”

As well as contacting customers who had booked tables, a post was published to the restaurant’s social media sites.

It said: “Unfortunately we’ve had a key member of staff test positive for Covid-19.

“We are closing for a deep clean and will aim to re-open next week with the health and safety of our staff and of you, our customers, our utmost priority.

Blue Joanna love to all.”

It comes after Elm, a plants and homeware store on Lower Gate Lane, also closed due to a staff member catching the virus on Monday.

