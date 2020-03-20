Search

Blood donors urged to continue as normal amid coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 10:31 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 20 March 2020

Regular blood donation session are continuing in Norfolk to support the wider NHS for the impact of the coronavirus. Picture: NHSBT

Blood donors have been urged to keep donating, as people start to take social distancing measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

NHS Blood and Transplant said it had seen an increase in calls from people asking if sessions are going ahead and asking questions about coronavirus, but donor sessions are continuing.

A NHSBT spokesperson for the East of England said: “We need donors to keep donating as normal in Norfolk. Our sessions and donor centres are still open.

Extra safety measures at been put in place at blood donor sessions to keep everyone safe from coronavirus. Picture: Gareth Jones

“Travel to blood donation sessions is essential to the NHS. Our stock levels are currently good but we need people to keep donating to make sure hospitals continue to receive the blood they need.

“We’re putting in place extra safety measures on our sessions and safety is always our number one priority. We’re asking donors in Norfolk to follow the latest advice on our website and app and the advice from the government.”

Those wishing to donate can call 0300 123 23 23 or visit blood.co.uk to book an appointment.

