Search

Advanced search

Give the gift of blood this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:39 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 22 November 2018

People across Norfolk are being encouraged to find the time to give the gift of blood this Christmas and potentially help save up to three lives. Picture:Rui Vieira/PA Wire

People across Norfolk are being encouraged to find the time to give the gift of blood this Christmas and potentially help save up to three lives. Picture:Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Archant

People across Norfolk are being encouraged to find the time to give the gift of blood this Christmas and potentially help save up to three lives.

Blood donation session in the Jarrold Stand at Carrow Road. Photo : Steve AdamsBlood donation session in the Jarrold Stand at Carrow Road. Photo : Steve Adams

Last year in the week before Christmas, around one in four appointments to give blood were cancelled by donors at too short notice and one in 10 people simply failed to turn up for their appointment altogether across England and Wales.

Now, in a bid to prevent the same happening again this year and in anticipation of a pre-Christmas slump in the number of donations NHS Blood and Transplant are urging donors to keep their appointments to give blood in November and December.

In Norfolk there are more than 19,000 active blood donors who have donated blood within the last year. Every-year the NHS needs to collect 1.4m units of blood to meet the needs of patients across England, who require transfusions for the treatment of cancer, a blood condition, surgery, childbirth or as the result of an accident.

The NHS are asking donors in the county who need to cancel an appointment to give at least three days’ notice so the slot can be given to someone else. Donors who can’t find a suitable appointment at their usual venue are being asked to keep checking as last-minute cancellations means slots can become available at short notice.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation for NHS Blood and Transplant said: “We need to collect blood throughout November and December to build up stocks in time for Christmas.

“Demand for lifesaving blood doesn’t stop for Christmas. But stock levels can drop dramatically if too many donor appointments go missed or unfilled.

“We know that donations slump and missed appointments rise in the middle of December and the cold weather forecast could make the situation worse.

“We need our loyal donors more than ever at this time of year, to make sure hospitals have the blood that seriously ill children and adults will need over Christmas and the new year. Each donation can save up to three lives.”

To make, view and change donation appointments call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk. New donors are being asked to register and then book an appointment to donate in the new year.

Where to donate blood in Norfolk

· Norwich Mecure, 121-131 Boundary Road, Norwich, NR3 2BA- November 28

· Diss Rugby Football Club, Bellrope Lane, Roydon, Diss, IP22 5RG - December 4

· Norwich Mecure, 121-131 Boundary Road, Norwich, NR3 2BA- December 5

·Dereham Memorial Hall, Norwich Street, Dereham, NR19 1AD – December 6

·North Walsham The Community Centre, New Road, North Walsham, NR28 9DE – December 13

·Acle War Memorial, Bridewell Lane, Acle, Norwich, NR13 3RA- December 17

·Long Stratton Hempnall Village Hall, Bungay Road, Hempnall, Norwich, NR15 2NG – December 17

·Diss Rugby Football Club, Bellrope Lane, Roydon, Diss, IP22 5RG –December 18

·The Kings Centre, 30 Queens Annes Road, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0LE – December 19

·Hopton Village Hall, Station Road, Hopton, Great Yarmouth, NR31 9BH December 21

·The Guildhall Complex, Cage Lane, Thetford, IP24 2DS- December 24

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Video Take a look inside the new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston

L-R Lidl staff members Sarah Newby, Steve Houldsworth and Sharon Russell Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast