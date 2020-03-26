Coronavirus: Blood donors needed now more than ever, NHS says

The NHS is urging people to continue giving blood. Picture: NHS Archant

Blood donors are needed now, more than ever - that is the message from the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The NHS is urging people to continue giving blood. Picture: NHS The NHS is urging people to continue giving blood. Picture: NHS

People are being urged to continue donating blood if they are fit and healthy during the coronavirus outbreak.

You may also want to watch:

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson said: “We’ve put extra safety measures in place and safety is always our number one priority.

“We’re now doing extra cleaning and this week we’ve started triaging everyone who arrives so only people with no risk factors can enter the donation area.

“We need them to know that our sessions and donor centres are still open and that travel to a blood donation sessions is essential for the NHS. Blood donation is a reason to do something amazing. Blood donation saves lives.”

To make appointment to donate or for more information, call 0300 123 23 23, download the NHS Give Blood app or visit www.blood.co.uk