Hospital ward set for £1.1m revamp to address CQC safety fears

Works to repair a host of safety hazards on a mental health ward will get under way next month in a £1.1m revamp.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) is investing a seven-figure sum on improvements to its Blickling ward, in Julian Hospital in Norwich.

The project aims to address a number of concerns raised by care inspectors who visited the ward last year - including finding potential ligature points and peeling privacy film.

It will see the ward partially close while work is carried out - but with seven beds remaining in use.

Cath Byford, NSFT's deputy chief executive, said: "Patient safety is our number one priority and we are pleased that we are able to make this substantial investment to improve the environment in which we deliver care.

"I would like to thank our staff and patients on the ward for being so involved in the design and decision-making process and supporting us during the transformation."

The upgrades include opening up the patient sitting room to improve lighting and space, introducing mobility aids without ligature points and refitting privacy films on doors and windows.

It will also see a new, female-only sitting room added, a separate activity room installed and full redecoration of the ward.

Works are set to begin on Monday, November 14, with additional beds set to be provided on Sandringham ward.

The Blickling ward, in the Bowthorpe Road site, provides specialist care for older mental health patients.

Additional bed space to mitigate for the works is also being provided at Carlton Court care home in Lowestoft.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "We welcome anything that enhances the environment for patients and this refurbishment will improve both privacy and dignity for those being cared on Blickling ward.

"It is also good to see that patients have had an input into the design of the improvements.

"Measures have been announced to ensure those patients still on the ward during the building work have minimum disturbance.

"The enhancement project, when complete, is a very positive move for those older patients cared for on the ward."



