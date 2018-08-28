Search

Learn how to ‘Love Your Life’ at special health event on Valentine’s Day

PUBLISHED: 11:14 21 January 2019

The Wherry Hotel in Oulton Broad, which will hold a special health event next month. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Wherry Hotel in Oulton Broad, which will hold a special health event next month. Picture: Nick Butcher

A health and wellbeing information event being held next month is aiming to raise awareness of the support available for those with bowel and bladder conditions.

The Bladder and Bowel ‘Love Your Life’ open day is being held on Thursday, February 14 as it aims to provide support, advice and tips for anyone with a stoma, bladder or bowel issue, including cancer.

The event takes place between 1pm and 5pm in the Brown Boat Suite at the Wherry Hotel in Oulton Broad and is open to patients and carers.

A spokesman for James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which is organising the event for residents in Great Yarmouth and Waveney, said: “The afternoon aims to raise awareness of the support available for those with bowel and bladder conditions, to help maintain a healthy lifestyle and provide assistance when you need it.

“There will be different stands where you can pick up information and talk to the experts, as well as an opportunity to chat with others with similar conditions.”

For further information call the hospital’s Stoma team on 01493 452427.

