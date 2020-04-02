Video

Bishop of Norwich records Bible stories to support children during coronavirus lockdown

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Children stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak will be able to learn about Bible stories thanks to the power of technology.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, has created four video stories for pupils at Dioceses of Norwich schools and academies across Norfolk and Waveney.

They were read out by the church leader and filmed in the Bishop’s House garden and kitchen by his daughter Liv on a mobile phone.

Bishop Graham said: “I enjoyed making these short videos of Bible stories with my daughter. I’m hoping they’ll bring a bit of fun and understanding to some of the stories Jesus told and were told of him.

“I hope they will add to the excellent resources our teaching staff are already providing for our pupils during this time. It seemed a helpful thing for parents to use at home as they adjust to home schooling.”

The stories can be viewed by on www.DofN.org/BishopsBiblestories

