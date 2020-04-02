Search

Advanced search

Video

Bishop of Norwich records Bible stories to support children during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:23 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 02 April 2020

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Children stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak will be able to learn about Bible stories thanks to the power of technology.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, has created four video stories for pupils at Dioceses of Norwich schools and academies across Norfolk and Waveney.

They were read out by the church leader and filmed in the Bishop’s House garden and kitchen by his daughter Liv on a mobile phone.

MORE: Church lights switched on as ‘beacon of hope’ during coronavirus pandemic

Bishop Graham said: “I enjoyed making these short videos of Bible stories with my daughter. I’m hoping they’ll bring a bit of fun and understanding to some of the stories Jesus told and were told of him.

“I hope they will add to the excellent resources our teaching staff are already providing for our pupils during this time. It seemed a helpful thing for parents to use at home as they adjust to home schooling.”

The stories can be viewed by on www.DofN.org/BishopsBiblestories

You can subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Why a pub poured 60 gallons of beer down the drain

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

High street dealt a ‘fatally dangerous’ blow: Expert predicts 250,000 jobs could go

People observe social distancing while queuing at Waitrose supermarket. Picture: Morgan Harlow/PA Wire

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Mini railway launches crisis appeal after coronavirus halts services

The Wells and Walsingham Railway has launched a crisis appeal Picture: Ian Burt

Beautiful floral tribute to Jewson lorry driver who died in A47 crash

The Beautiful floral tribute from all the staff at Jewson's Dereham Branch. Made by Forget Me Not Flowers in Dereham. Picture: Forget Me Not Flowers
Drive 24