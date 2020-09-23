Search

Advanced search

SURVEY: We want to hear how coronavirus continues to affect your lives

PUBLISHED: 16:45 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 23 September 2020

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings in shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings in shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

With the government having rolled out a new raft of rules in the hope of preventing another lockdown, we want to know how you are feeling about the current climate.

Even on the other side of the first lockdown, our lives have changed in so many ways - from the way we work to how we enjoy our leisure time and the company of others.

You may also want to watch:

In May, this newspaper conducted a survey into how the pandemic had affected the lives of you, our readers.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life in the region participated in the first survey, producing a broad range of opinions and thoughts.

Now, with new restrictions revealed by the government and the prospect of a second lockdown looming, we want to know what has changed and how you are feeling now.

We want to know what you’ve been through and where you stand on the key issues.

Please take part in our latest Norfolk Coronavirus Survey. You can choose to leave your details or fill it in anonymously.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases confirmed in eight Norfolk schools - but no outbreaks

Wymondham High Academy is among schools which has had a positive coronavirus case. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big injury blow for Canaries as Dowell has surgery on ankle injury

Kieran Dowell was hurt just six minutes into Norwich City's draw with Preston at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Our son will never meet his dad’: fiancée of crash victim tells of grief

Craig Cooke with his fiancee Philippa Escott before he suffered fatal injuries when a friend lost control of his car and crashed into a tree Picture: Supplied

Cromer restaurant hits back at Tripadvisor to get racist review removed

Michelin-star chef Galton Blackiston Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘Last little pub in town’ set to close following lack of customers

Ann Cameron Smith, owner of the Cock Tavern in Downham Market, has announced she will be closing on September 30. Picture: Sarah Hussain