SURVEY: We want to hear how coronavirus continues to affect your lives

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings in shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

With the government having rolled out a new raft of rules in the hope of preventing another lockdown, we want to know how you are feeling about the current climate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading…

Even on the other side of the first lockdown, our lives have changed in so many ways - from the way we work to how we enjoy our leisure time and the company of others.

You may also want to watch:

In May, this newspaper conducted a survey into how the pandemic had affected the lives of you, our readers.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life in the region participated in the first survey, producing a broad range of opinions and thoughts.

Now, with new restrictions revealed by the government and the prospect of a second lockdown looming, we want to know what has changed and how you are feeling now.

We want to know what you’ve been through and where you stand on the key issues.

Please take part in our latest Norfolk Coronavirus Survey. You can choose to leave your details or fill it in anonymously.