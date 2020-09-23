SURVEY: We want to hear how coronavirus continues to affect your lives
PUBLISHED: 16:45 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 23 September 2020
Archant
With the government having rolled out a new raft of rules in the hope of preventing another lockdown, we want to know how you are feeling about the current climate.
Even on the other side of the first lockdown, our lives have changed in so many ways - from the way we work to how we enjoy our leisure time and the company of others.
You may also want to watch:
In May, this newspaper conducted a survey into how the pandemic had affected the lives of you, our readers.
Hundreds of people from different walks of life in the region participated in the first survey, producing a broad range of opinions and thoughts.
Now, with new restrictions revealed by the government and the prospect of a second lockdown looming, we want to know what has changed and how you are feeling now.
We want to know what you’ve been through and where you stand on the key issues.
Please take part in our latest Norfolk Coronavirus Survey. You can choose to leave your details or fill it in anonymously.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.