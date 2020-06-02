Search

Cancer support groups successfully move online

PUBLISHED: 07:13 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:13 02 June 2020

Big C have been able to run their men, women and young people support groups online. Picture: Big C

Big C have been able to run their men, women and young people support groups online. Picture: Big C

Archant

A cancer charity has successfully moved its group meetings online as part of its growing offering to support those affected by cancer during the pandemic.

Big C has announced its men, women and young people groups, have now all met virtually, to help people continue to speak to peers and professionals.

Since March the Norfolk and Waveney charity has launched a range of services including a support pack, free phoneline and its online virtual centre, which will offer physical activities and support videos during the pandemic.

Dr Melanie Pascale, Big C director of operations, said; “The Big C support team has done a tremendous job to set up the virtual group meetings which, from the feedback we have already received, we know are of great value and comfort to those affected by cancer in our community. The circumstances are currently very tough for those with cancer, but with the right support and friendship people are often able to find enormous strength and resilience.”

Big C area manager, Tonia King, said members of its young people group Free2Be had enjoyed reconnecting with each other again.

She said: “We had one member join us from their hospital bed, with the group offering a much-needed distraction for the long days with no visitors. During the meeting we had some members donning fancy dress and wigs to much amusement, plus some showing off how they have been keeping active at home. My personal favourite highlight was the group singalong and dancing to Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5.”

For more information about Big C support groups, call 0800 092 7640 between 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Topic Tags:

Drive 24