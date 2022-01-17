Cancer group given £50,000 grant for groundbreaking nutrition treatment
- Credit: Big C
Cancer patients will be able to benefit from a first of its kind nutritional treatment after a Norfolk charity was awarded a £50,000 grant to fund it.
Big C's Nourish and Nurture intervention is a 12-week programme that helps people better manage their health, weight and lifestyle while receiving cancer treatment.
It is thought to be the first of its kind and is being funded by a £49,752 grant from NHS Charities Together.
Melanie Pascale, director of charitable operations at Big C, said: "We are thrilled to receive this important grant.
"I believe this will be the first complete 360 holistic care package for patients following a cancer diagnosis, designed to complement and run alongside their clinical care."
The programme will include small group sessions with cancer specialist nurses, dieticians, nutritionists and physical activity coaches - designed to support patients in their treatment.
The grant was made possible by the Norfolk Community Foundation and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals Charity.
