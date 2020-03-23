Coronavirus: Live chat and free phone support for cancer sufferers

Big C is launching support packs, online and phone services to support people living with cancer during coronavirus. Picture: Big C Archant

Cancer patients in Norfolk and Waveney concerned about the coronavirus can access a free telephone helpline.

Big C has launched a range of services including a support pack, free phoneline and its online virtual centre, which will offer physical activities and support videos.

From Tuesday (March 24) the charity will launch a live chat facility on its website between 11am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

On Sunday it was announced 1.5million people with underlying health issues, including those receiving specific cancer treatments, would be asked to stay at home for 12 weeks.

Dr Melanie Pascale, Director of Charitable Operations at Big C, said: “Those in our community affected by cancer are already facing challenging circumstances and are now experiencing added worry and anxiety due to the Coronavirus outbreak. In addition, some people with specific cancers who are considered to be extremely vulnerable are now being asked to take extra shielding measures. We want to do everything we can to help them at

this time.”

An emergency delivery service is also available for those most in need to help with small amounts of shopping or delivering prescriptions.

Anyone wishing to access support can call the Big C Support Team on 0800 092 7640 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday. All calls are free of charge.

Who is considered most at risk?

- Solid organ transplant recipients

- People with specific cancers

- People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy or radical radiotherapy for lung cancer

-People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

-People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatment for cancer

-People having other targeted cancer treatment which can affect the immune system

-People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last six months or still taking immunosuppression drugs

-People with severe respiratory conditions - all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe COPD

-People with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that increase the risk of infections

-People on immunosuppression therapies

-People who are pregnant with significant congenital heart disease