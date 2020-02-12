Search

New online centre 'important jigsaw' piece for charity

PUBLISHED: 16:41 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 12 February 2020

Big C launches new virtual service. Picture: Big C

Archant

People affected by cancer will be able to access a new virtual support centre that has been launched by Big C.

The cancer charity's new service will provide information, help and news to anyone living with cancer or their loved ones.

The centre can be accessed via a computer, tablet or mobile phone and is one of the charity's initiatives as part of its 40th anniversary year.

Greg Pye, Big C brand and communications manager, said: "The online support centre provide vital support for those who can't travel to our centres and provides a point of access to Big C services for those who may be apprehensive about visiting us for the first time."

Some of the resources provided are a glossary, details of hospitals and information on how to access Big C services.

Dr Chris Bushby, charity chief executive, said: "The new online support centre is the next important jigsaw piece in our service provision, so that those in our community affected by cancer, can access Big C services any time of day or night, wherever they are."

