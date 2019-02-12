Video

Six-figure boost for ambitious £12.5m hospice bid

A quarter of a million pound boost has been given to the new appeal to build a state-of-the-art hospice in Norwich.

Artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice.

The £12.5m bid for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice was launched last week, with emotional stories told of how the current lodge, on Unthank Road, had benefitted Norfolk families.

But there is an urgent need for expansion and modernisation - the population of Norfolk has grown threefold since it was built.

In 2015 10,615 people died in Norfolk and Waveney, and 7,380 of them needed palliative care.

So a vision for a new hospice, increasing the number of beds and facilities, was unveiled for a site close to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

The charity needs to raise £12.5m to make it a reality and now Norfolk and Waveney’s cancer charity, Big C, has announced a £250,000 investment into the plan.

Big C, which supports anyone affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney, has also created and funded a new palliative care education coordinator position.

This is a new role based at Big C’s head office at the Norwich Research Park, working collaboratively with Norfolk Community and Health Care (NCHC) and Priscilla Bacon Hospice. The education coordinator will provide outreach palliative training and education across the medical community in Norfolk and Waveney encompassing GPs, care homes, hospices and commissioners.

Dr Chris Bushby, chief executive at Big C, said:“With the rising demands on end of life care within the county from a growing population with increasingly complex care needs, the requirement for improved palliative care provision within the area is clear. Cancer is the primary diagnosis in 80pc of referrals to hospice care and Big C felt it was important to invest into the new hospice building and we are proud to do so.

“Through our involvement in palliative care in the county, we also identified a gap for a new palliative care education officer role, which is in line with Big C’s cancer education strategy and is particularly important to further drive the very best standards in care across the county.”

Priscilla Bacon Hospice chief executive, Mark Nicholas, said: “We are extremely grateful for funding support Big C has committed. All partners recognise the outstanding care delivered by the team at the current Unthank Road site, but the building and infrastructure no longer meets the county’s needs. Through our campaign, and from the support of partners like Big C, we are working hard to deliver the new Hospice on a site adjacent to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.”

It is estimated that demand for palliative care in England and Wales will increase by 43pc by 2040.

This means that nationally an additional 160,000 people per year will need palliative care.

To donate, visit www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/support-us/donate/ or to donate offline contact Priscilla Bacon Hospice on enquiries@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or by writing to 9-11 Drayton High Road, Norwich NR8 6AH.