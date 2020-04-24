Search

WATCH: Charity’s rendition of pop track to uplift spirts during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:31 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 24 April 2020

Members of the Big C team choir have created their own rendition of Build Me Up Buttercup to raise funds and cheer people up during coronavirus. Picture: Big C

Members of the Big C team choir have created their own rendition of Build Me Up Buttercup to raise funds and cheer people up during coronavirus. Picture: Big C

A charity’s choir are hoping to bring cheer with their rendition of a popular feel good song, while boosting the cause’s fundraising efforts during coronavirus.

Members of the team at Big C, have joined together virtually to record their version of The Foundations, Build Me Up Buttercup.

Carole Slaughter, Head of Fundraising at Big C, said; “We had a lot of fun recording our lines and it is lovely to see everyone together on screen at a time when this isn’t possible in person. We hope people find it uplifting and it raises a smile for those watching.

“Like all charities, our income has been hit by the effects of Coronavirus, with our shops closed and our spring & summer fundraising events and challenges postponed. If you can, please donate and help those in our community affected by cancer.”

Throughout the pandemic, the charity has urged anyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis to access community-based support, through its online and telephone contact services.

Dr Melanie Pascale, Director of Charitable Operations at Big C, said; “Getting the right support when either you, or a loved one, is facing cancer, which is very difficult at any time, is particularly crucial now when so many are socially isolating or for the most vulnerable, shielding at home completely. Many are also experiencing increased anxiety due to changes in their care and treatment plans.

“Since the beginning of the outbreak our support team has made telephone contact with hundreds of Big C service-users to check on their health and wellbeing. 800 people have also accessed support via our online support centre since we closed our centres due to the outbreak. With 25,000 visits to our centres across Norfolk usually taking place each year, we know how many people will currently be needing our support and we’re keen to raise awareness of the services we can continue to offer, albeit in a different way in some cases. You don’t need to have used Big C services previously, we are here for everyone living with cancer.”

Tim Adams, who has been supported by Big C in recent weeks, said; “I am absolutely overwhelmed by the continuous support that I have received so far through phone counselling and regular telephone calls of support. Thanks so much also for the bag of incredibly useful items delivered to my home earlier on this week. It was such a kind thought and a lovely surprise.”

Text BIGC to 70191 to donate £10.



