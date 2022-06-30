The Big C Big Bum team at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Don’t turn the other cheek!

That’s the message from Norfolk cancer charity the Big C following the unveiling of its latest exhibit.

Revealing its Big Bum on the opening day of the Royal Norfolk Show, around 2,000 people walked through the giant inflatable.

The interactive model depicts a life-sized large bowel and is a walk-through educational experience for all ages.

The aim is to raise awareness of the internal workings of this area of the body and any changes to look out for.

The Big C's Big Bum - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Simon Gooch, health education officer at Big C, said: “We wanted our activity at this year’s Royal Norfolk Show to have impact.

"Bowel cancer currently accounts for 11pc of all diagnosed cancers in the UK and we are hoping to draw attention to ourselves with this big, bold stand so that we can raise awareness of symptoms to look out for because early-stage cancers often respond more effectively to treatment."

Big C’s Big Bum provided the opportunity for visitors to the show to take a cheeky look inside the large bowel and learn about the human body.

The tour inside begins at Big C’s Big Pants and journeys through a tunnel of the large bowel where information panels are on display.

This latest health awareness project from the Big C is being led by the charity’s education department, which focuses on cancer prevention via education among the general public, to help save lives and reduce the burden on the NHS.

The team provides workshops and awareness initiatives in schools, businesses and at regional events.

The Big C's Big Bum - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Big C is one of East Anglia’s largest cancer charities, having raised £40m since it was founded 40 years ago.

Today, Big C’s supporters help the charity raise on average £3m pounds every year to help those in our community who are affected by cancer.

The local cancer charity was named as the chosen charity for this year’s Royal Norfolk Show, alongside the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.