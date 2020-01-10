Half-a-million pound bid for new cancer centre given £15,000 boost

The new state of the art camera funded by the Lilac Ladies fundraising group. Picture: Big C Archant

A half-a-million pound project to build a new cancer support centre has received a £15,000 donation from a charity fundraising group.

The Lilac Ladies, who raise funds for Norfolk and Waveney charity Big C, has donated £26,400 in funds to boost three cancer based projects.

The biggest beneficiary was Big C's Nearer to Home Appeal, which is looking to raise £500,000 towards a new centre in Dereham Road.

A further £10,000 was donated towards a state-of-the-art research camera at the UEA's School of Biological Science to record changes in cell structure.

The fundraising group also funded a £1,400 student bursary at the school, which was awarded to Sean Tattan.

Dr Chris Bushby, chief executive at Big C, said: "Once again this donation will make a considerable and significant difference to the work happening here in Norfolk to support those in our community affected by cancer and to find more effective treatments to combat the disease through ground-breaking research by talented scientists."