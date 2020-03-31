Search

Beryl bikes made free to use for NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 07:17 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:17 31 March 2020

Beryl Bikes have joined forces with Transport for Norwich and the council to bring 300 bikes to Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A bicycle rental scheme which recently launched in Norwich, is now free to all NHS staff.

Beryl, which launched its Beryl bikes in Norwich earlier this month, has announced use of its pedal cycles, which are dotted around the city centre, have been made free to access for all NHS staff.

The announcement means Norwich follows London, Bournemouth and Poole as places where NHS staff will have their use of the turquoise coloured bikes fully sponsored by the company.

Phil Ellis, CEO of Beryl, said: “Our mission has always been to lower the barrier to cycling and get more people on bikes.

“Now more than ever it’s imperative we find methods to do so, while cycling offers a transport option that is socially distant and the opportunity for safe outdoor exercise.”

To get free access, NHS workers need to sign up to the Beryl App with their NHS email address.

