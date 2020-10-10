Cluster of coronavirus cases at Bernard Matthews factory in Norfolk

Bernard Matthews Great Witchingham Hall headquarters. Photo: Steve Adams

There has been a cluster of coronavirus cases at the Bernard Matthews factory in Norfolk.

The head of public health Norfolk Dr Louise Smith confirmed that a small number of staff have tested positive at the site at Great Witchingham, near Norwich, and were now self-isolating.

Norfolk County Council said it is now tracing their contacts with staff at the plant but are not treating it as an outbreak, but as a cluster of unrelated cases reflecting rising rates in the community.

People are being urged to wear facemasks and practice social distancing to help stop the spread.

Last month it was reported the number of employees at a Bernard Matthews meat production factory in Holton, near Halesworth had risen to 25 with the company suggesting the outbreak may be linked to workers car sharing.

Affected staff and their contacts, all working at the turkey processing plant were self-isolating at home.