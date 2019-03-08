Baby bereavement suite plan for hospital

Families who have been through the loss of a baby are raising funds to develop a bereavement suite to help other couples.

Verity Gamble was 40 weeks and two days into her pregnancy when she received the devastating news that her baby, Summer Ashley, had passed away.

Following a caesarian Mrs Gamble, her husband Ashley, daughter Gracie were able to spend some precious days with Summer in The Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The hospital is now creating a £185,500 bereavement suite to give families a dedicated space and time to grieve with their baby.

Mrs Gamble and other mothers have organised an afternoon tea at Knight's Hill Hotel on Saturday, August 3, (2pm) to raise funds for the suite. Tickets cost £30.

She said: "We were able to spend time with Summer in a room in the Waterlily Unit, which was really special.

"That time is special as it is the only chance you are going to have with your baby so it's a chance to make memories.

"Members of our family came to see us and Gracie came into to meet her as well. We took photographs of them together. Gracie may not remember when she is older but she will know that she has a little sister.

"We wanted to do something to help create a nice room for the families who find themselves in a similar position to make memories."

The hospital says a bereavement suite would provide a homely environment for families to spend time with their baby.

It is hoped it will be in place by the end of the year to replace the existing arrangement where families are cared for on the Waterlily Birth Unit.

Acting chief nurse Val Newton said: "We are really grateful to Verity for organising this event to help raise money for our bereavement suite, which will make a big difference to families who are going through a really difficult situation.

"Plans have been developed to create a dedicated area to make sure that families have the space and time to grieve. Our bereavement specialist midwife is also available to support the family as much as possible.

"This is an important time for families so it is crucial to us that we are able to offer the right help."

Tickets are available from www.eternal-summer.co.uk or via 07748 808839.