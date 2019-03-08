Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Baby bereavement suite plan for hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:05 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 28 May 2019

Verity Gamble and her daughter Gracie Picture: QEH

Verity Gamble and her daughter Gracie Picture: QEH

Archant

Families who have been through the loss of a baby are raising funds to develop a bereavement suite to help other couples.

Verity Gamble was 40 weeks and two days into her pregnancy when she received the devastating news that her baby, Summer Ashley, had passed away.

Following a caesarian Mrs Gamble, her husband Ashley, daughter Gracie were able to spend some precious days with Summer in The Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The hospital is now creating a £185,500 bereavement suite to give families a dedicated space and time to grieve with their baby.

Mrs Gamble and other mothers have organised an afternoon tea at Knight's Hill Hotel on Saturday, August 3, (2pm) to raise funds for the suite. Tickets cost £30.

She said: "We were able to spend time with Summer in a room in the Waterlily Unit, which was really special.

"That time is special as it is the only chance you are going to have with your baby so it's a chance to make memories.

You may also want to watch:

"Members of our family came to see us and Gracie came into to meet her as well. We took photographs of them together. Gracie may not remember when she is older but she will know that she has a little sister.

"We wanted to do something to help create a nice room for the families who find themselves in a similar position to make memories."

The hospital says a bereavement suite would provide a homely environment for families to spend time with their baby.

It is hoped it will be in place by the end of the year to replace the existing arrangement where families are cared for on the Waterlily Birth Unit.

Acting chief nurse Val Newton said: "We are really grateful to Verity for organising this event to help raise money for our bereavement suite, which will make a big difference to families who are going through a really difficult situation.

"Plans have been developed to create a dedicated area to make sure that families have the space and time to grieve. Our bereavement specialist midwife is also available to support the family as much as possible.

"This is an important time for families so it is crucial to us that we are able to offer the right help."

Tickets are available from www.eternal-summer.co.uk or via 07748 808839.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I’ve got to cut myself to the bone’: low pupil numbers putting pressure on village schools

Bacton Primary School is among dozens of rural Norfolk primaries which are under-subscribed for the new academic year. Picture: Google

Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

Police have closed Hempnall Road B1527 following a crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Man caught with seven-inch blade in Norwich

A man has been caught by police carrying a knife and drugs in Lawson Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Police give dog a lift home after arresting owner for drug driving

The dog given a lift home by officers Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team

Volunteers honoured for helping people with cancer

Diane Evans, centre, of the North Norfolk Macmillan Neighbours. The group won a Service Team of the Year award in Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual Volunteer Awards. Picture: LIAM BAILEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Lucky charms! City’s promotion gold dust rubbed off on pre-season opponents

Marco Stiepermann in action during Norwich City's 3-2 friendly win over Paderborn in Germany Picture: Focus Images

‘I am really excited’: Vicar prepares for leap of faith from church tower

One of the participants, who took part in the Pakefield Church Abseil event in a previous year. Picture: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists